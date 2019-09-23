Donald Trump’s Best Ally Against Impeachment

An unidentified whistleblower filed a complaint with the U.S. intelligence community’s inspector general that partially covers some of these matters. Precise details about that complaint are elusive, even to members of the congressional intelligence committees. We know that the inspector general found the complaint to be serious enough to alert Congress about the standoff, notifying lawmakers that the complaint “relates to one of the most significant and important of the [director of national intelligence]’s responsibilities to the American people.” We also know that Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is resisting disclosures to lawmakers on the matter at the behest of the Justice Department.

One hypothesis is that Trump may have threatened to withhold military aid unless the Ukrainian government abetted Giuliani’s skullduggery. Using the presidency to coerce a foreign power into undermining a political opponent would be, by any measure, profoundly corrupt. When asked about his calls with Zelensky on Monday, Trump gave credence to those fears. “It’s very important to talk about corruption,” he told reporters. “If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt? [...] It’s very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption.”

We don’t yet know everything about the substance of the whistleblower’s complaint, but one doesn’t need to be a linguistics professor to parse Trump’s meaning. Former FBI Director James Comey recounted how Trump didn’t explicitly order him to do anything in 2017; the president simply asked for personal loyalty, suggested Comey should go easy on Michael Flynn, and fired him after he declined to do so. The Mueller report documented multiple instances where Trump’s subordinates refused to carry out his vague commands to interfere with the Russia investigation because they knew those orders were wrong. So when the president won’t shut up about anti-corruption efforts in a phone call while his lawyer also wants you to investigate a political rival, you implicitly understand that his interest isn’t in clean government.

Multiple Democrats responded to all of this last week by repeating their call to start impeachment proceedings against Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful opposition figure in the country, did not join them. “If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” she wrote in a letter to House members.

It’s hard to see why Trump and his allies should take the threat of a “whole new stage of investigation” seriously. House Democrats have largely struggled to conduct investigations into the Trump administration this year. The White House responds to every request for testimony with sweeping invocations of executive privilege; the president’s private and government lawyers alike reply to every subpoena or request for documents by challenging it in the federal courts. Congressional oversight requires a certain amount of good-faith participation from the executive branch to work properly. Against an authoritarian president who seems desperate to run out the clock before Election Day next year, it’s virtually toothless.