The Mess Trump Has Made in Ukraine

Every aspect of the unfolding story, as well as the broader narrative of the Trump administration’s involvement with Ukraine, can be tied to what is ultimately the exceptional vulnerability of this Eastern European state. We can only imagine how many advisors had prepped Zelenskiy for his call, let alone how many of them might have been huddled around him as he spoke to Trump. Imagine Ukraine’s comedian-turned-president speaking to Trump over the phone, sometimes through an interpreter, sometimes in English, surrounded by a crew of helpers all trying to understand the U.S. rambler-in-chief. It’s an image that could well have been taken from Zelenskiy’s former TV show. Regardless, it’s unlikely that flattering Trump was a casual consideration on Zelenskiy’s part. It was, rather, a careful calculation by a new president leading a country at war with no other options on his plate.

The record the White House released Wednesday of the call shows Trump asking Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, going so far as to offer the Ukrainian president the help of Attorney General William Barr, for a controversy involving the former VP’s son that’s been debunked over and over and over again. Prior to the phone call and the request, Trump temporarily held up some $400 million in military aid to Zelenskiy’s government.

Trump apparently responded positively to the less-than-subtle flattery from Zelenskiy, the consummate showman whose resounding election win The New Republic covered earlier this year. The level of comical sycophancy that an ally—the only country in Europe with a still-smoldering war on its territory—has had to resort to in order to be heard out by the leader of the world’s most powerful country is a testament to the double-edged sword of American support. Zelenskiy probably never imagined that what he said during this call would ever be made public; in comments on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president even said he was under the impression that only Trump’s end of the conversation would be publicly released. The most potentially damaging part of Zelenskiy’s end of the conversation wasn’t his flattery, but rather the off-hand way he suggested he could control the selection of Ukraine’s next prosecutor general in order to help with Trump’s inquiry into Joe Biden, and the way he disparaged the former American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. As with almost anyone who’s dealt with Trump, Zelenskiy has been burned, his indiscreet private statements being released to serve the White House’s purposes. The call record may well hurt him politically.