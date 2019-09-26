The Mess Trump Has Made in Ukraine

It’s a precarious, high-stakes balancing act for the country, given the role the U.S. plays in fending off Russian ambitions. “Ukraine is now facing the prospect of becoming a double victim,” Alyona Getmanchuk, the director of Kyiv-based think tank New Europe Center, wrote in The New York Times earlier this week. “On the one hand, [Ukraine is] a victim of Mr. Putin’s aggression; on the other, [Ukraine is] a victim of Mr. Trump’s desire to be re-elected at any price.”

The simple fact is that Ukraine, like many countries, needs the United States. While the European Union, which Trump (and Zelenskiy) derided in the memo of their chat, provides ample support to Ukraine—more than 3 billion euros since 2014—the common feeling in Ukraine is that the EU is willing to bend too far to the Kremlin’s terms to stop the war in Donbas, whereas the United States is willing to more aggressively back Ukraine.

“I think the Ukrainians are very concerned that Europe is not willing to up the pressure on Russia the way the United States has been, at least rhetorically,” Olya Oliker, Europe & Central Asia Director for Crisis Group, told me. The U.S., she added, has been willing to pressure if not “scare” Russia in a way the EU has not. “For all of the ‘let’s be friends with Russia’ talk from the White House, the U.S. has been really consistent on this,” Oliker said.

But it’s not necessarily easy for a foreign country to understand what exactly the United States stands for these days, or who’s speaking for it. After all, it was Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who helped install corrupt pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, deposed in 2014 in a revolution which led directly to Russian annexation of Crimea and the conflict that roils Ukraine to this day. Jankowicz, for one, worries about the “mixed signals” that the U.S. is sending its allies by having official, diplomatic channels and foreign policy from the State Department along with unofficial and considerably less diplomatic channels, like using Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as a conduit. “It impacts our credibility abroad,” said Jankowicz.

The recent call memo, not to mention the entire Biden affair instigated by a commander-in-chief looking ahead to 2020, is an unintentional testament to the Trump era. A country that regards itself as the foremost exporter of liberal democracy around the world is also now a country whose leader goes around making illiberal, undemocratic requests of its apparent allies—and has a pliant crew of partisans back home to defend every move.

“We are friends,” Zelenskiy reportedly told Trump in their July 25 phone calls. “We are great friends and you Mr. President have friends in our country.”

But does Trump feel the same? Even aside from his associations with Manafort and persistent cosying up to Russia, there would be reasons to doubt that friendship. After all, it’s Ukraine—the only country in Europe with an active conflict on its soil and one that’s seldom in western news for any positive reasons—that has to have discussion right now about how to best avoid America’s anger. And it’s something that may not bode well for other countries around the world who, like Ukraine, feel they need the unflinching support of the United States just to survive. There’s a lot at stake in Ukraine, a country that Jankowicz describes as the “lynchpin to the region,” key to the security of eastern Europe. It’s in no one’s interest—save perhaps the Kremlin—to have the country fall further into war or chaos. And actions like Trump’s, if they become a precedent or a pattern, are hardly the recipe for greater governmental legitimacy or stability in Ukraine.

Trump, sitting beside Zelenskiy on Wednesday, didn’t sound too interested in providing his counterpart with much support. “I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem,” he told Zelenskiy. From the Ukrainian perspective, to hear the president of the United States describe your almost six-year-long war that’s taken an estimated 13,000 lives as merely a “problem” probably isn’t something that fills you with confidence.