Impeachment Shouldn’t Be the Goal of Impeachment

Impeachment is not a goal in and of itself, but a tool for ferreting out the truth.

In lieu of justice, what I would like is answers. I would like the full story, a complete and detailed account of everyone’s involvement in everything. The whistleblower’s complaint is in large part an explanation of how dedicated the White House is to avoiding public disclosure of malfeasance. The fact that we are able to read it today is proof that impeachment is not a goal in and of itself, but a tool for ferreting out the truth. It should convince any skeptic that an impeachment inquiry should be wide-ranging and inclusive of all the president’s most serious scandals, from his apparent family history of tax fraud, to his ongoing abuse of office for self-enrichment, to his well-documented attempts at obstruction of justice.

The New York Times counts twelve active congressional investigations into White House misconduct. The speed with which the Ukraine scandal has unfolded, and the administration’s panicked acquiescence to disclosure demands once House Democrats made impeachment semi-official, should be a blueprint for getting to the bottom of all of those things.

Instead, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders reportedly want to expedite the impeachment process, with a narrow focus solely on one supposedly easily digestible subject. “I think focusing on this Ukrainian scandal singularly is important,” Congressman Ted Lieu told Politico. They want to just get it over with. They’re not even sure whether they want Rudy Giuliani, a key player in the attempted Ukraine shakedown, to testify, because he might melt down—and they think Giuliani melting down before Congress would be politically damaging to Democrats. That fear stems from the unsupported belief that “the circus-like atmosphere” of the congressional testimony of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was somehow damaging to the cause of impeachment. If they believe Lewandowski emerged from that circus unscathed, or somehow even more powerful, it is mainly because they failed to actually use their power to hold him in contempt as he practically begged them to.

Democrats routinely mistake the panicked bluster of Trump cronies for unshakable masculine confidence. Trump is not begging to be impeached, and Giuliani does not relish the opportunity to embarrass them: Neither one of them wants to be here at all.

A rush to a narrow impeachment strictly on the president’s attempt to coerce or bribe a foreign country into digging up dirt on a domestic political rival might sound strategically sounder than a lengthy and wide-ranging investigation into every other rotten thing the president and his cronies have done. A narrative that is easy to explain seems to be an essential part of a “successful” presidential impeachment (though the sample size is small). But the thing is, I want to know what is up with every other rotten thing the president and his cronies have done more than I want him to be impeached by the House.