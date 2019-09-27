How The Politician’s Ruthless Satire Misses

“It was a waking dream—the kind that arrives in the twilight between sleep, and the real world,” the high-school student Payton Hobart recalls brightly, in the opening lines of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show, The Politician. “I sat straight up in bed, and said out loud: ‘I’m going to be the president of the United States.’” He is in a Harvard interview, explaining why he is not only the best candidate for a place at the university, but also the best candidate for the eventual leadership of the entire nation. “Yes, that does seem to be the hot job everyone aspires to nowadays,” the dean nods. “The air of impossibility has been removed.”

Payton plans to start his political career early, by running for student body president at his super-elite high school in California—a move he believes will put him on a path leading inexorably to the White House. The word “impossible” does not seem to belong in his vocabulary, perhaps because he is the son of a billionaire, and because he wears a Gucci suit to school. (He is still waitlisted by Harvard, who do not seem as convinced of his destiny as he is.) Payton is played by the Tony, Emmy and Grammy-award-winning Broadway actor Ben Platt, who earned renown for his performance as an anxious and neurotic teenager in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, and is now embodying an entirely different kind of teen: one who will stop at nothing, up to and including blackmail, to achieve his destiny as the most powerful, entitled white man on the planet.

At once babyish and solemn, Platt is 25-years-old but easily passes for a fussy and fastidious kid, his puppy fat and cartoon eyes making what ought to be unwatchably repellent—a character fueled by ruthlessness, self-certainty, and an attitude towards his immediate peers that verges on the sociopathic—bearable for a full season of high-voltage and high-volume television. He has the kind of slack, cherubic mouth that makes him appear credulous even when scheming, looking like the innocent boutonnière and being the serpent under it. “I am not a good person,” Payton insists over and over again, and even as we see evidence that he is right, we do not entirely believe him. “The level of ambition I certainly could relate to,” Platt recently told The New York Times. “We took ourselves very seriously in the arts and really wanted to make something of ourselves, and a lot of us are [somebodies] now.”

The Politician may be the Ryan-Murphiest Ryan Murphy show to date. It is deranged, its pilot dense with improbable, hand-over-mouth twists.

To draw parallels between the politician and the theater kid, when we are more used to equating presidents with businessmen and reality TV stars, is an unusual move, and not a strictly inaccurate one: At their worst, stage school types are ersatz-seeming, all bared teeth and cloaked determination. Just in case we happened to forget that the United States’ sixteenth president died at the theater, The Politician reminds us by including a high-school production of Sondheim’s Assassins.



The Politician may be the Ryan-Murphiest Ryan Murphy show to date. It is deranged, its pilot as dense with improbable, hand-over-mouth twists as a particularly breakneck episode of Gossip Girl. I hesitate to reveal many of the intricacies of its eight-episode run, in part because of an especially detailed list of things I am advised not to discuss by Netflix, and in part because I believe that if you happen to be the target audience for the Ryan-Murphiest Ryan Murphy show to date, it may be best to go in cold. I will say that it has attempted murder, political intrigue, a plotline involving feral possum blood that is inspired by the myth of Philoctetes, a one-episode appearance from two boldface actresses beloved by the gay community, and several heartfelt, full-length songs. There is an argument over whether a queer black woman or a cancer patient might make a more sympathetic running mate, and at some point one character says to another, as if this were a completely normal observation: “You’ve put on a few pounds since your boyfriend blew his brains out.” It has a scene in which a breezy Gwyneth Paltrow, playing a billionaire’s wife swaddled in cashmere, watches Dr. Pimple Popper for the first time. It has one in which she says, with brilliant, pitch-perfect sincerity: “Yes, that would have been two poisonings in one week, but he’s a very polarizing figure.”