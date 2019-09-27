The Next Big Labor Strike Hits Oregon

Just over a century ago, the city of Seattle went on strike. Some 25,000 workers walked out of their jobs and hit the streets, joining another 35,000 shipyard workers who had already been called out. For five days, nothing moved but the tide in the Puget Sound. The citywide action marked the first general strike of the twentieth century; it was also one of the last (save for Oakland, California, which mounted admirable if short-lived efforts in 1946 and 2011). The ensuing decades of post-WWI labor unrest, mass strike actions, and pitched battles between workers and bosses created a powerful modern legacy of widespread working-class organizing and robust political thought on the American left. (A real, live socialist even ran for president—five times.)

The Great Depression and America’s 1941 entry into WWII posed some complicated challenges to this legacy, as labor militance took a back seat at times of national emergency. And the passage of the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 struck a major blow against the kind of solidarity strikes that had proved indispensable in earlier mass actions. Since then, the idea of a general strike has mostly faded into nostalgic revery and wishful fantasy amid the dismal conditions of rampaging late capitalist inequality and plutocratic exploitation, as labor organizers battle the collapse of basic wage and job protections. But what’s happening in Oregon right now just might change that.