The Next Big Labor Strike Hits Oregon

The state university workers’ most pressing complaints center on low wages and a lack of dignity at work. The pay disparities alone are shocking. About half of these workers earn less than $40,000 per year (and hundreds make less than $25,000). Meanwhile, university presidents’ annual salaries average out to $500,000 and four university athletics coaches are pulling down a cool $1 million. While school administrators enjoy six-figure salaries and overall administrative spending continues to bloat, one in six classified staffers qualify for food stamps.

As Alejandro Segurra, another IT worker at Portland State University, said, “I’m willing to go on strike because I don’t think it’s fair that people are paid wages that don’t allow them to live in the city that they serve.” Portland State library worker Theresa Stapleburg was even more direct: “I want to strike because I’ve been here 24 years, and I need a raise—a living wage.”

As inflation climbs and the cost of living in Oregon soars, these workers are being left to flounder, and management has shown little sympathy for their plight. Contract negotiations that began in February broke down in mid-August. At that point, the bosses had laid out some particularly egregious proposals—a paltry cost-of-living increase, a denial of seniority demands from long-term university workers, and a price hike for staff meals—that workers saw as disrespectful, and even cruel. “There is an unwritten class system at the universities,” Fulmer said. “And we are at the bottom of it.”

“Education workers have been under attack for decades,” he continued. “We are finally standing up and fighting back. It’s one thing to see classism and the squeezing of the middle class in the corporate world as executives see their relatively obscene pay continue to go up at rates above inflation. But for the same thing to be happening in education is not something workers will continue to tolerate.”

And Oregon’s state university workers aren’t the only ones taking action. Oregon is a powder keg of militancy right now, and its fuse is now burning bright and hot. Grocery store workers at the Fred Meyer supermarket chain are ramping up their campaign against their employer, and while there are no official plans to strike yet, tensions are running high; their union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, has already called for a boycott, and filed an unfair labor practice report against the chain.

In the healthcare sector, the 4,500 members of the Service Employees International Union Local 49 workers at Kaiser Permanente authorized a strike (with a 98 percent approval rate) if a deal isn’t reached before their existing contract expires in October—which was only narrowly avoided with a new tentative agreement. Elsewhere in the industry, the Oregon Nurses Association, which represents more than 120 nurses at Astoria Hospital, has been deadlocked in contract negotiations with the hospital administration; their last contract expired in May, and the clock is ticking.

“Oregon has a really strong labor movement that is really building from the ground up,” Burley explains. “This is a part of the national wave of labor growth. People are seeing a precarious economy where real wages are falling and the solution is collective action in the workplace.”

It’s unclear just how deeply such collective action may take root this fall, but it certainly would be fitting if the general strike returned to the Northwest in 2019. And from there we can only hope that its spirit will spread even further, into the heart of Midwestern farming, Southern manufacturing, Texan oil fields, Appalachian coal mines, Northeastern construction, the Silicon Valley tech giants, and everywhere in between. Lord knows that something’s gotta give.