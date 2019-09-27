The Fetishization of Employer-Provided Health Care

If you’re disabled, you should qualify for Medicaid and, potentially, Medicare—but you’d better document your disability correctly. Failing to do so might cause your state’s Medicaid program to decide it doesn’t want to cover your in-home care anymore, so you might die in a facility, away from your family. You may learn, much to your surprise, that your disabled child is not quite disabled enough to qualify despite not being able to dress herself or process emotions. You might have to divorce your spouse to get Medicaid to care for their Alzheimer’s, because the value of your combined assets could be too high to qualify. Please sell your house or divorce your dying spouse, because otherwise you won’t be poor enough to be kept alive. America famously does not value family or home ownership (only gun ownership); go somewhere else if you want those things.



There are 156 million people in America with employer-provided insurance. Those people have a different obstacle course, but one that is still much harder to navigate if you earn less or are sicker. As the KFF data showed, a lot of these beneficiaries have garbage coverage, with high deductibles that make it unusable, saved only for true emergencies (and good luck telling which emergencies are worth going to the ER for, since you aren’t a doctor). If you do have one of those medical emergencies, you better cross your fingers that the doctor who treats you isn’t out-of-network, which you have no control over, landing you with a huge bill. You also better hope you don’t need an ambulance (let alone an air ambulance, the median price for which is $36,400), since those are the largest source of out-of-network charges: 51 percent of ambulance rides end up being out-of-network. And you better pray that your doctors don’t leave your insurance network, or the company decides not to cover your drugs or treatment. Some people have fairly nice employer-provided coverage, and aren’t very sick, so they don’t have to fight for coverage or find out what a surprise bill is. Congratulations to these lucky few.



If you are really quite well-off and have private insurance subsidized by your employer, the quality of American health care is great. You can access fancy private rooms, new treatments, hospitals with expensive artwork on the walls and a 24-hour Au Bon Pain. It’s the problems that everyone else has that caused America’s life expectancy to decline for the third year in a row this year, for its health care outcomes to be worse than other countries with single-payer systems. It’s what we do to poor people that causes our maternal mortality rate to be worse than any other developed country; it’s worse in Georgia (the state) than it is in Uzbekistan. But given how well the system works for the better-off people, can we really ask for fewer mothers to die?