Pete Buttigieg’s Health Care Plan Is the Worst Yet

The way in which Buttigieg hand-waves away this critical aspect of his plan isn’t even original, and it’s somewhat astonishing that he’s jumped into the middle of a similar controversy that erupted at the last Democratic debate without really attempting to resolve what was so controversial about it. During that debate, Joe Biden made a similar claim about his plan—that the uninsured would be enrolled through an “automatic buy-in.”



Biden’s plan is actually more specific than Buttigieg’s in this regard—it would automatically enroll people at less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level “when they interact with certain institutions (such as public schools) or other programs for low-income populations (such as SNAP).” If you are really committed to not providing universal health care, this is a decent way to get many people who should be covered enrolled.



Julián Castro heaped criticism on Biden for proposing that people should have to buy into the plan, and was, in turn, castigated by the media for this slightly flawed interpretation of Joe Biden’s verbal minestrone. But complaints about Castro’s lack of civility don’t alter the fact that an “automatic buy-in” doesn’t make a lot of sense. Similarly, Buttigieg can promise that there will be automatic enrollment, but you have to explain how that will happen. No social welfare program or benefit in America happens automatically, including Medicaid. We don’t even get our taxes calculated automatically by the government, which many other countries do without falling into the ocean.



So, how is Pete Buttigieg going to complete the heretofore unachieved task of automatically enrolling eligible people for government benefits? Is the government going to use annual tax filings to determine your income—which will be accompanied by insanely long delays in the so-called “automatic” enrollment? If we have automatic enrollment for these people based on their income, why not implement automatic Medicaid enrollment, too? What happens for people whose incomes fluctuate a lot, and who might drift in and out of eligibility for a free plan?



What about the rest of America, the ones who aren’t eligible for either Medicaid or a free public option? The way Buttigieg envisions it, people on the Affordable Care Act exchanges would see increased subsidies, linked to gold-level coverage instead of silver. (Even Gold plans only cover about 80 percent of costs.) One example given: a “60-year-old in Iowa making $50,000 and currently paying $12,000 annually in premiums will now pay no more than $4,250 annually for gold coverage.” Yes, it is true that $12,000 annually in premiums is an unconscionable disgrace. But so is $4,250, which works out to $354 a month.



And yet, this is something that’s meant to excite people. This is what Buttigieg believes will inspire Democratic voters to Pokémon Go to the polls. By contrast, Bernie Sanders’s Senate office estimates that under his Medicare for All bill, “a typical family of four earning $50,000, after taking the standard deduction, would pay a 4 percent income-based premium to fund Medicare for All—just $844 a year—saving that family over $4,400 a year.”



Only 11 million people are on the ACA exchanges; what about the rest? Buttigieg says that anyone would “be able to opt in to an affordable, comprehensive public alternative,” which will “incentivize private insurers to compete on price and bring down costs.” He further proposes to “prohibit health care providers from pricing irresponsibly by capping their out-of-network rates at twice what Medicare pays,” thus lowering health insurance premiums. He would also strengthen requirements that nonprofit hospitals document their “community benefit,” which often includes free care for the uninsured, in order to maintain their tax-exempt status; currently, non-profit hospitals game that system.



None of this is what Elizabeth Warren would call “big structural change.” It is squarely in the territory of fiddling at the margins. But according to Buttigieg, and others who propose similar plans, this kind of market-based tinkering will make a public option so cheap and so good that the insurance industry will simply collapse, creating a “glide path” to Medicare for All. Picking a metaphor that makes it sound like a smooth, natural transition is clever but dishonest; do you imagine the insurance industry making this an easy ride instead of, say, hijacking the plane with a gun? Buttigieg’s plan falls prey to the same mistake that all of the non-single-payer plans make: the belief that significant conflict with the various bad actors in the health care system can be avoided.



There is a reason American health spending is so much higher than other countries, and it’s not that America is Great, or that our health care is just that much better—on the whole, it’s worse. The cost of health care is high because the United States is the only country that includes—indeed, prizes—such a huge and profitable role for private actors in the health care industry. In order to ensure that everyone has good health care, a lot of these bad actors are going to have to make less money. Hospitals are going to have to make less money. Drug companies, too, are going to have to make less money—don’t fret, Pfizer had a profit of $5 billion just last quarter, enough to stash away for a rainy day. And the insurance industry, which provides nothing to the practice of health care itself but a middleman with an outstretched hand, must simply be turned into a shell of its former self; its billions and billions in profits, made on our backs, cannot be sustained.

The industries in question will not accept this. If we are going to have Medicare for All, it is going to be won through a long and bloody battle. Big, profitable, bloodthirsty companies have not historically been taken down by a bright-eyed Harvard Man with a Really Good Plan. They certainly won’t be taken down by one with a really bad plan.