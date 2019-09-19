Pete Buttigieg’s Health Care Plan Is the Worst Yet

As such, these plans strive to please the people who are currently served reasonably well by our current health care system, or who the Democrats think would be more afraid of change: people with good employer-sponsored plans, or people who are not chronically ill and don’t have much direct experience of how bad the system is. (More importantly, it’s people who are reasonably wealthy, whose votes Democrats are quite concerned about keeping.) Along the way, such plans allow those that propose them to lay claim to better prospects of passing a hostile, GOP-controlled Senate (which is naïve) while not engendering a wider war with any number of deep-pocketed health care industry pressure groups (which is also naïve).

But any plan must attempt to contend with the most appalling and gaping sore on America’s health care system: the 27 million people who lack insurance. Buttigieg’s plan claims it would “automatically” enroll the uninsured. First, “individuals with lower incomes in states that have refused to expand Medicaid will be automatically enrolled in the public option.” Joe Biden’s plan has a similar proposal, to essentially go around state governments that didn’t expand Medicaid by providing a subsidized public option that would mimic expanded Medicaid. (Somewhere in Washington, Samuel Alito’s loins are twitching.)



With very little detail as to how it would be brought about, Buttigieg also asserts that his plan would automatically enroll anyone “eligible for free coverage in Medicaid or the public option.” Here, the South Bend mayor targets a narrow population that is getting screwed over by the last big patchwork health care reform attempt: people who make too little to qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies, but don’t qualify for Medicaid in states that did not expand Medicaid availability to the benefit of those who make less than 138 percent of the poverty line.

