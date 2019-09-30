Trump’s Defense Is Not Ready for Prime Time

Pelley had not added another word. “No, it’s in the transcript,” he said. “He said, ‘I’d like you to do a favor though’?” McCarthy asked. “Yes, it’s in the White House transcript,” Pelley confirmed. McCarthy then brushed off the exchange by faulting Barack Obama for not selling anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the first place. His answers only grew more inscrutable. “Why would we move forward with impeachment?” McCarthy argued. “There’s not something that you have to defend here.” Michigan Representative Justin Amash, who left the GOP in July, tweeted that McCarthy’s interview “again displays his unique brand of incompetence and dishonesty.”

Other Trump allies tried to deflect and obfuscate rather than deny. But Miller demonstrated the limits of that tactic on Fox News. “The president has the State Department,” Wallace asked him. “He’s got the CIA. He’s got the Pentagon. He’s got a number of other agencies. Why did he use three private lawyers to get information on Biden from the Ukrainian government rather than go through all of the agencies of this government?” Miller instead tried to veer off. “Two different points: Number one,” he began, before Wallace cut him off. “How about answering my question?” he asked.

But Miller, like a Terminator sent back from the future to distribute White House talking points, was relentless. Wallace restated the question a few times before giving up. “You have your non-answer at this point,” he said. What Miller really wanted to talk about was the “deep state,” and how Trump’s impeachment woes were all their fault. “They leak this president’s phone calls,” he complained. “They publish hit pieces. They publish fake stories.” In reality, it was the White House that released the damning Zelenskiy transcript, not some shadowy cabal of intelligence operatives. And Trump’s own acting director of national intelligence has defended the whistleblower whose complaint led to the disclosure, telling Congress last week that they used the proper legal channels and did so in good faith.

Attempts by Trump surrogates to turn the scandal against Biden also backfired. On CNN’s State of the Union, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, an inveterate ally of the White House, took the opportunity to float corruption allegations against the former vice president. Host Jake Tapper went for the jugular. “I would think somebody who has been accused of things in the last year or two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people,” he said, referencing allegations that Jordan turned a blind eye to reports of sexual abuse when he was a men’s wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham adopted a largely legalistic defense of the president’s conduct over the weekend. He dismissed the Ukraine scandal as the product of “hearsay” by the unnamed whistleblower, who admitted in their complaint that they didn’t personally witness the fateful Zelenskiy call or some of the other events they describe. “This seems to me like a political setup,” he claimed on CBS’ Face the Nation. “It’s all hearsay. You can’t get a parking ticket conviction based on hearsay. The whistleblower didn’t hear the phone call.” Again, this argument would carry more water if the White House hadn’t released the memo showing Trump soliciting Ukrainian help against the Biden family.