Give Rivers Legal Rights

The piece sought to comment on and influence a Supreme Court case set to go before the justices, Sierra Club v. Morton. The case was spurred by a 1969 lawsuit that the Sierra Club had filed against Department of the Interior Secretary Rogers Morton and the leaders of Sequoia National Park and Sequoia National Forest. The central contention centered on a call the park leaders put out for development proposals for a speck of land bordering the Sequoia Forest in Mineral King, California—land that in 1926 had been designated by Congress as a National Game Refuge. The offer was quickly seized upon by Walt Disney Productions, who planned to build a sprawling ski resort on the land. The Sierra Club, who had been pushing for increased federal protections for Mineral King, didn’t want to see the land turned into a winter Disneyland.

The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of Morton, and subsequently Disney, to the disappointment of environmentalists. But in his dissent, Justice William Douglas cited Stone’s paper and agreed it should be adopted as a legal guideline. “The river, for example, is the living symbol of all the life it sustains or nourishes—fish, aquatic insects, water ouzels, otter, fisher, deer, elk, bear, and all other animals, including man, who are dependent on it or who enjoy it for its sight, its sound, or its life,” Douglas wrote. “The river as plaintiff speaks for the ecological unit of life that is part of it. Those people who have a meaningful relation to that body of water—whether it be a fisherman, a canoeist, a zoologist, or a logger—must be able to speak for the values which the river represents, and which are threatened with destruction.”

Environmentalists’ repeated legal challenges and media campaign, including flyers of a dastardly looking Mickey Mouse hacking down the valley’s trees, ultimately dimmed Disney’s interests in the ski resort. In 1978, the plan was officially quashed when President Jimmy Carter made Mineral King part of the Sequoia National Forest with the signing of the National Parks and Recreation Act.