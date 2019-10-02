Give Rivers Legal Rights

A few months ago, the Yurok Tribe in Oregon exercised its power as a sovereign nation and granted the Klamath River the rights of personhood. The Klamath, which runs through Oregon and deposits into the Pacific Ocean in California, has been subject to numerous attempts by energy companies to use its resources or install pipelines, such as the Jordan Cove Pipeline. In an attempt to protect the river and in response to destructive droughts that have affected the tribe’s salmon fishers, the Yurok Tribe sought to codify their ongoing attempts at revitalization by granting the river the same legal rights as a human. They followed this up with a lawsuit, joining with fishing groups to take on a recent proposal by the federal Bureau of Reclamation to reduce water levels—which would further harm crucial Coho salmon populations.

Some two thousand miles away, the Red Lake Nation in Minnesota is trying to assume protection responsibilities and oversight of the entirety of Red Lake, not just the section they currently maintain. The Lower Red Lake, unlike the portions of it outside the reservation, has avoided the environmental issues that plague the parts currently overseen by the state government. “The tribe sees the lake as a relative,” Tribal Secretary Sam Strong told visiting delegates from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Set against current capitalistic Western thinking, treating bodies of water as individuals may appear odd. But it’s not new: Before colonizers landed on the East Coast, Native nations had long treasured and protected the waterways, natural resources, and beings they shared the land with. While some tribal governments have since adopted and cashed in on the new capitalist view of nature, as a force to be transformed for personal and financial gain, many hold onto this view of nature as kin.

More urgently, the idea of extending personhood to nature—currently catching hold far beyond Indian reservations—is a response to a practical problem. Giving legal rights to a river helps compensate for the fact that the rights of those living along it are frequently being violated. Even with all the executive orders and legislation on the books, companies exploiting the environment rarely pay for its destruction in the way local communities do.