Can We Stop Pretending Prosecutors Are Impartial Now?

The nascent “progressive prosecutor” campaigns across the country (which Barr condemns) may be part of this shifting understanding of the job of the prosecutor, too. Reform advocates’ efforts to elect prosecutors who promise to rein in the power of their office depend upon an electorate who understand how much discretion prosecutors hold when it comes to enforcing the law. The candidacy of Senator Kamala Harris has also provided an opportunity to puncture myths about prosecutors. Harris now claims a “reformed” prosecutor identity on the campaign trail. But while earlier serving as San Francisco district attorney, Harris prosecuted the kinds of marijuana cases she now criticizes, pursued assault charges against someone who was shot by police, and withheld exculpatory evidence in cases—a serious form of prosecutorial misconduct and a violation of defendants’ rights. All this, her opponents have argued, demonstrate that prosecutors, contrary to popular myth, do not simply, and with robotic precision, enforce the law. And the ideal of “the law” doesn’t absolve the prosecutor from the harms that come from how she chooses to enforce it.

People close to Barr say he was “surprised and angry” to be lumped in the whistleblower complaint with Giuliani, another former prosecutor, who can be seen clownishly undermining his client while allegedly defending him nearly any time a television news camera is nearby. Giuliani, one must strain to recall these days, once garnered liberal respect, too: As the U.S. attorney for New York’s Southern District and an associate U.S. attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, he was revered by some as the kind of tough prosecutor who went after the powerful, who transcended politics. (Unless you were a refugee from Haiti, or a black man in New York, or you were Muslim.)

Even back then, Giuliani was willing to twist his prosecutorial power towards spectacle. On a visit to the editors and writers of The Village Voice, Giuliani played his part in a game which the Voice’s Nat Hentoff called “A Journalist’s Dream,” as he wrote in 1989. Giuliani, then “at the crest of his glowing tenure,” was read the names of public officials and other public figures, and was asked for each, would they be indicted, soon or ever? As Hentoff observed of the scene, “I was stunned as the presumption of innocence kept crumbling. Here was the United States attorney for the Southern District inviting us delighted journalists to go on a fox hunt. And he provided the foxes.”