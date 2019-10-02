The Republican Party’s Deafening Silence

Now, Republicans are unwilling to be further humiliated, but the White House has refused to take the lead. There is no war room, no grand strategy, none of the behind-the-scenes organizing the GOP used to counter the Mueller report. Instead, the president has been left to improvise his own defense, tweeting incessantly with the hope that something will stick. The man has become fully unhinged.



While the president raged and Republicans dithered, Democrats organized. On Wednesday afternoon, Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff addressed their legislative and investigative priorities, showing exactly the kind of leadership the Republican Party is lacking. “We’re not fooling around here. We don’t want this to drag on for months and months, which appears to be the administration’s strategy,” Schiff said. Pelosi, meanwhile, addressed legislation regarding prescription drugs, infrastructure, and trade. Republicans, it seems, have fully ceded the political narrative to the Democrats.

Unlike his response to the Mueller investigation, Trump’s handling of the Ukraine scandal does not contain a categorical denial. It can’t. The summary transcript of his conversation with Zelenskiy, and the whistleblower report that first alerted members of Congress to its existence, contain irrefutable evidence that he attempted to enlist a foreign power to aid his reelection campaign. Instead, he has ricocheted from one belligerent argument to the next—that impeachment is a coup, and that it will cause the stock market to collapse or even lead to a civil war. On Wednesday morning, he continued to twist in the wind: