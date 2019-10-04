The Return of the Empowered American Worker

Of course, the decline of unions and the middle class they helped build has been bemoaned by politicians so many times at this point that the fight against the plight has been just as normalized as the plight itself—Warren’s initial claim to fame, her book The Two-Income Trap, hit shelves 16 years ago. It feels regular, almost boring at this point, to hear a presidential candidate speak vaguely about fighting for the middle class or those in poverty. It is, in part, how President Donald Trump became President Donald Trump—where his opponent trotted out lines about how America was “great already,” Trump, mushed in between the racist rants, managed to speak some truth about the present condition of workers.

“Our workers’ loyalty was repaid with betrayal,” he told a crowd of manufacturing laborers in June 2016. “Our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalization—moving our jobs, our wealth and our factories to Mexico and overseas. Globalization has made the financial elite who donate to politicians very wealthy. But it has left millions of our workers with nothing but poverty and heartache.”

The approach by Sanders and Warren—a universal workers plan, if you will—isn’t new either. North Carolina Senator John Edwards courted the nation’s labor force early and often in his bid for the 2008 ticket. But he didn’t just reserve his time for the major union leaders. He altered his schedule to meet with kitchen workers on their breaks. He listened to delivery workers describe their back-breaking hours. He spoke with hotel workers about low wages. Then he engaged in an extramarital affair and fathered a child behind the back of his cancer-stricken wife, Elizabeth, and the nation was left to choose between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, in the places that actually matter for workers’s rights, namely state legislatures and federal regulatory boards, an anti-worker movement was underway.



The National Labor Relations Boards has been increasingly filled by conservatives with little desire to rebuild labor strength in the United States. A product of the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act, there are 28 Right-to-Work states and counting; the 2018 Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME extended similar open-shop abilities to government employees. These are issues that cannot be unilaterally addressed by a single presidential administration. It requires a rejiggering of the entire system: the courts, of Congress, and, the executive branch.

Unions have long been pandered to by politicians. But the current reality is that the path to organizing is a steep hill, filled by management teams with short-term promises for organizing staffs, sometimes followed shortly by threats and eventual firings. In offices and work floors and workspaces across the nation, when at-will employees face discriminatory actions, be it for their gender or race or their subsequent decision to file HR complaints, or stagnant wages, the realistic options for those with families to support and rent and debt payments to make are slim. Without a union representative, the path to obtaining outside legal assistance in the wake of a mistreatment by an employer is unnerving and costly. This leaves workers to either accept their current degrading working conditions or to take their chances on the open job market. Far too often, instead of addressing this universal reality, American politicians have sought to blame workers’ woes on outsourcing, undocumented workers, drugs, or changes in family structures: a response that distinguishes between groups of workers rather than dealing with their shared experience.

Rather than setting these people against one another, Sanders’s and Warren’s plans offer a shared vision. By uniting temporary H2A field laborers with the workers on manufacturing floors, and the teachers with the home health aides, Warren and Sanders move past the shallow rhetoric that has defined the Democratic Party’s messaging of recent and into territory that allows for both the unionized and the individual worker to see a hopeful path forward. The policies are not particularly new or fresh in the grand scheme of things, but they don’t need to be. They just need to exist. As history has shown, the workers can take it from there.