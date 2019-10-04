The Return of the Empowered American Worker

Hoping to eschew this new normal and get the American worker to a place where some semblance of economic stability exists, Warren’s plan is an instruction manual for redrawing the power map to be more in workers’ favor. Sanders’s plan also includes an ambitious call to double of nationwide union membership, an admirable and clearly necessary task. But take a moment to consider what that means in the historical context—as of 2018, the union membership rate in America dropped to 10.5 percent, down from 10.7 the previous year. If Sanders accomplished his goal, that would mean 21.0 percent of workers would be unionized, which would bring the U.S. a hair below the rate of 23.0 percent that unions boasted among salaried employees in 1979, around the time of Fraser’s speech. The fight is to simply push the nation’s workforce back to the starting line.

Of course, the decline of unions and the middle class they helped build has been bemoaned by politicians so many times at this point that the fight against the plight has been just as normalized as the plight itself—Warren’s initial claim to fame, her book The Two-Income Trap, hit shelves 16 years ago. It feels regular, almost boring at this point, to hear a presidential candidate speak vaguely about fighting for the middle class or those in poverty. It is, in part, how President Donald Trump became President Donald Trump—where his opponent trotted out lines about how America was “great already,” Trump, mushed in between the racist rants, managed to speak some truth about the present condition of workers.

“Our workers’ loyalty was repaid with betrayal,” he told a crowd of manufacturing laborers in June 2016. “Our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalization—moving our jobs, our wealth and our factories to Mexico and overseas. Globalization has made the financial elite who donate to politicians very wealthy. But it has left millions of our workers with nothing but poverty and heartache.”