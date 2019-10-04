Pete Buttigieg’s Undeniable Allure

In theory, a fledgling candidate like Buttigieg, without Washington credentials or a lengthy stint as governor, might be tempted to hide from the press out of fear of being exposed as little more than a walking set of talking points. But he, to his credit, has gone to the opposite extreme by making himself more accessible to the press than any other major presidential candidate since John McCain in 2000.

Last week, Buttigieg embarked on a four-day Iowa bus tour with an important twist—virtually everything that the Indiana mayor said to reporters en route would be on-the-record. The trip was a conscious echo of McCain’s “Straight Talk Express,” which propelled the then-Arizona maverick to victory in the 2000 New Hampshire primary. On the bus last week, I was the only journalist who had also covered the McCain campaign, and I can testify that the South Bend mayor lived up to that laudable tradition for openness as he cheerfully answered questions, large and small, from a press contingent that topped out at 15 reporters.

Sitting in a swivel chair in the middle of a rock-star bus that had carried the likes of Justin Timberlake and Gloria Estefan, Buttigieg displayed flashes of the agile mind that has made him a favorite, along with Warren, among the high-SAT-score wing of the Democratic electorate. At the same time, he was working to differentiate himself from the rest of the field, on issues from guns, to health care, to paper straws, displaying a keen sense of nuance and a willingness to challenge party orthodoxy on nuclear power.

On the road from Boone to Webster, Buttigieg described how his opinion on guns changed after he was first deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. “Early on, there’s a sense of toughness that goes with having a gun,” he said. But, “on a few occasions, when I felt it was necessary to have my pistol under my pillow, I realized that having a gun made me feel smaller—rather than bigger—because of this idea that I needed it.”

In his stump speech, Buttigieg often warns his fellow Democrats, “We can’t water down our values. But we also can’t get so caught up in purity tests that we shut out half the country before we get to November.”

Aboard the bus, Buttigieg replied to a question I had asked by outlining some of the “purity tests” in the current Democratic race that trouble him. He began, as expected, by restating his opposition to the proposed elimination of any role for private health insurance in the Medicare for All plans ballyhooed by Sanders and Warren. But the next purity test he listed was surprising: the calls to outlaw plastic straws. “Anybody who thinks we ought to ban plastic straws should first have a conversation about disability,” Buttigieg said. “Plastic straws are actually important for a lot of people. But that’s way to the side. I just think we need to have a level of focus on what’s most important in dealing with the planet.”



Buttigieg went on to challenge the absolutism on nuclear power that animates many Democrats. (“At least in the short term, I don’t think we need to build new nuclear. I think that waste storage and disposal are a real issue.... But I don’t think we can afford to be dogmatic.”)

Of course, on some points, he simply refused to engage, dismissing, for instance, a question about why he chose to work for the famously arrogant management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, by saying “it’s not something that I think is central in my story.” But some details were more revealing. The candidate claims to iron his own white shirts (he owns more than a dozen), a skill that his mother taught him when he was about 10 years old. (Needless to say, as a veteran of many campaigns, I cannot imagine Bill Clinton ironing his own shirts.)

No Democratic presidential nominee since Alton Parker—a New York state judge who was the party’s pick to challenge Theodore Roosevelt in 1904—has boasted as light a political resume as Buttigieg’s. Several times, I struggled to find a polite way to ask Buttigieg if he really felt ready to move from mayor of South Bend to Leader of the Free World.

At one point in our rolling conversation, I noted that in 1960, Democratic elders like Eleanor Roosevelt opposed John Kennedy in part because they felt that at 43, he was too callow and inexperienced to be president. At the time, JFK had spent nearly 14 years in Congress.

Buttigieg responded by rattling off world leaders who are roughly his generational contemporaries from French President Emmanuel Macron (now 41) to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden (39 years old). “So there’s a generational shift happening among countries around the world,” the 37-year-old mayor said. “It’s the kind of thing that you expect the United States to be leading on. This time we’re kind of catching up.”

The answer seemed a little too glib and practiced for my taste. So I tried again when I sat down with Buttigieg for an interview the next morning in a corner of a hotel lobby in Waterloo. This time I quoted from memory Harry Truman’s words on becoming president after FDR’s death in 1945: “I felt like the moon, the stars and all the planets had fallen on me.”

Choosing his words carefully and speaking more slowly than usual, Buttigieg—who is less than half the age of Biden and Sanders—said, “I think any sane person has to be aware of the daunting nature of the office. There is no function on earth that is comparable. At the same time, every person who’s done the job has been … at different stages of their lives. I think there is a lot to be said for experience. And that my experience is certainly as relevant as any experience that I could have in a legislative job in Washington.”

A few minutes later, I circled back to the experience question by asking Buttigieg what he wished that he had time to learn before embarking on this quest for the Oval Office; in 1994, for example, as president, with a genocidal war raging in Bosnia, Bill Clinton had lamented that he wished he had known more about the Balkans.

Once again, Buttigieg’s answer was unexpected. “One skill that I’ve developed which will need to be at a whole different level is the art of knowing what not to concern yourself with,” he said. “Because up to a certain point, you can convince yourself that if you stay up an hour later, or move a little quicker, you can touch everything that deserves to be touched. Even as mayor, I’ve learned that’s not true. And, as president, I’m sure it’s on a completely different level—incredibly important, consequential, and demanding. Urgent priorities need to be ignored because there are others that even more so. And the art of that you can only learn by doing.”

Mayor Pete, as he prefers to be known on the campaign trail, left me wondering if maybe I have been too rigid in inventing imaginary criteria to identify successful would-be presidents. Maybe talent and temperament are enough. Maybe that old E.F. Hutton commercial holds the only relevant clue that Pete Buttigieg is indeed ready to be president in 2021: When he speaks, people listen.