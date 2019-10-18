The Freshman Democrat Who’s Making Conservatives Squirm

In Porter’s mind, the American public is hungry for proof that their government is working for them. As a result, she throws herself into hearings; she understands that the five minutes she has with a witness are the most direct form of democratic action available to her—her best chance to tease out answers to the questions that matter most to her constituents.

It’s also why her videos keep going viral; her ability to demystify technical, often esoteric financial concepts is a boon to those who understand that nitty-gritty details, all the minutiae of government work, are important, but aren’t sure how to connect the dots. It’s not all that different from what she used to do as a professor, and as a textbook author; now, she just has a much larger audience.

When she isn’t skewering witnesses before the Financial Services Committee, Porter focuses on health care and childcare legislation. As a single mother, she receives a scant $345 per month in child support from her former partner, whom she divorced in 2013. (The $5,000 limit for workers using fixed savings accounts to pay for childcare hasn’t been updated since 1986.) A survivor of domestic abuse, she is intent on improving access to psychiatrists, whom she struggled to find for her family. Years later, a provision to guarantee better care found its way into her bill on mental health parity.

Porter is open about the physical and emotional toll the job takes on her and her colleagues, mentioning a day when, following a contentious few hours on the House floor, she needed to go sit in the bathroom and collect herself before a big hearing. Even as a member of Congress, she has had to swallow her anger when legislation on even the most pressing issues moves at a glacial pace. “I want to scream in frustration that we have not tackled prescription drug pricing, and you can put that in print,” she said, her voice tinged with steel. But “I can’t just wave a wand and bring the bill to the House floor.”

She has, however, found ways to work around the impenetrable procedures and leisurely tempo of Congress, forcing change with moments that shift the conversation. Porter is well aware that bankruptcy law and consumer protection aren’t the most scintillating subjects. She discovered as much during her teaching days, when students declared the subjects she taught to be “too hard”—“my classes were like, ‘oh my God, what even is that that that lady teaches?!’”—but she remains devoted to breaking the concepts down. The fact that she can rack up 50,000 views on a video about bill markups is an added benefit—proof that her lectures have sunk in, even if legislation is still years away.

“I believe that every American can understand the difference between a man making $31 million a year, and a worker making $16.50 an hour,” she said firmly. “Part of how I think about my job is: How can I make this visible to people and convince them that this is absolutely not only in their capacity to engage these issues, but as believers in democracy—as little d democratic citizens—that I need them to engage in these issues, or corporate special interests will continue to get away with doing what they’ve been doing?” The only question now is: Can the rest of Congress keep up?