How Men Distort the Race Debate

In short order, the Moynihan analysis got retooled as an all-purpose explanation of Black male social dysfunction in every imaginable setting, from the workplace to the prisons to the streets. Just two years after Moynihan’s report was published, in 1967, when Johnson charged the Kerner Commission to analyze the root causes of the racial uprisings in the United States, the ensuing report echoed Moynihan’s central thesis. The commission ultimately attributed the anger and deficient civility of the Black youth in Watts and Harlem to resentment stemming from their upbringing in fatherless homes.

This rhetorical one-two punch of the Moynihan and Kerner reports has prefigured the general course of racial debate ever since, in mainstream politics and pop culture alike. It was the subtext behind Bill Clinton’s public dressing down of the Black feminist hip-hop performer Sister Souljah in 1992, just as it was the blatant gambit behind Dan Quayle’s Bidenesque bid that same year to explain the LA riots over the Rodney King verdict as a product of the glorification of single-motherhood on the CBS primetime sitcom Murphy Brown. Meanwhile, in the far more momentous policy debates over welfare repeal and school reform, the song remained the same: Black familial failings are talismanically diagnosed as the root cause of racial inequality.

So it came to pass that our first African American president, Barack Obama, presided over a Moynihan-ian crusade to save Black boys from risks associated with female-dominated families. As he announced his signature racial justice program, “My Brother’s Keeper” (MBK), in 2014, Obama cited the tragic murder of Trayvon Martin as a clear-cut example of why his gender-exclusive racial-justice program was needed, even as he acknowledged the presence of Martin’s parents and the parents of Jordan Davis, another recent Black teen shooting fatality, from the podium. Yes, it actually turned out both Martin’s and Davis’s fathers were actively involved in their upbringing; the seeming exemplars of the problem of Black gender disrepair didn’t typify the problem MBK was trying to correct. Having a father does not stop a police officer’s bullet—yet the power of the Moynihan narrative remains so impermeable to contradictory evidence that Obama marshaled a $100 million initiative to enshrine the donor-comforting social myth of Black family breakdown as the premier cause of anti-Black police violence and Black social dysfunction writ large. (And MBK is still going strong as a public-private charitable alliance, toting up nearly $1 billion in the five years since its founding.)

The not-so-subtle gender messaging behind Moynihan’s legacy and MBK alike is the stereotype of Black women as incompetent mothers. They are the defective parents producing and raising the miscreant offspring undermining the security of the nation as well as the reputational capital of Black people. Such are the far-from-hidden costs of the prevailing model of “trickle-down racial justice”—the seemingly unmovable premise of federal policy-making holding that well-to-do men are the tide that will lift all boats.

And make no mistake: that premise is still very much at the center of our policy debate. Senators Marco Rubio, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris recently co-sponsored legislation creating a federal commission to study the socioeconomic plight of Black boys and men, presumably to conceptualize and measure their well-being as something entirely autonomous from that of their mothers, sisters, and daughters. The neuralyzer’s setting remains stubbornly stuck at 1: It’s the easy thing to do, precisely because it is the wrong thing to do. The cultural racism at the heart of these critiques cannot explain why Black Americans with college degrees have less wealth than white high school dropouts. But the neuralyzer can make such nettlesome questions go back down the national memory hole.

