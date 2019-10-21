The Transformation of Condé Nast

The diaries are a litany of dinners, good and bad, parties, good and bad, and real estate, mostly good. Just as Nast embedded himself amid the 400, Brown got her editorial ideas from the people around her. “It’s funny how I always dread going out and then get so much out of it when I do. Social life is the trigger for all the best stories I have ever got,” she writes. Her tablemates became the subjects of covers, profiles, and reviews, which caused some conflicts but ultimately increased the sense of coherence with which she projected her cultural class to the world. “It’s pretty hairy when the best stories right now are attached to a group I also socialize with,” she admits.

There was a hopefulness in Brown’s desire to define a single, prevailing cultural agenda, as if a cover photo of a pregnant Demi Moore could heal national wounds. (“This is what a celebrity looks like in the nineties. Not just natural but au naturel!”) The amount of time she spends dwelling on proper page order and compelling captions—magazines as holistic objets d’art—is staggering for anyone who entered the industry in the digital era, when those elements of magazine-making are either nonexistent or meaningless in the face of search-engine optimization. “The more fragmented we become as a culture, the more the media holds us together,” she writes in 1989. “Americans have less and less in common as a people, but we all watch the same TV shows and the same movies.” Or we did until we hit the Streaming Wars. It’s hard not to reflect that Brown’s domination as a tastemaker was allied with the near-monopoly major corporations had on America’s viewing, listening, and reading habits, which has broken down of late. Newhouse, for example, also happened to own Random House from 1980 to 1998. Media has moved from a top-down model to something slightly more crowdsourced.

Brown’s book ends around the time she left Vanity Fair in the hands of Graydon Carter and took over The New Yorker in 1992. Its previous editor, Robert Gottlieb, who replaced the uber-literary William Shawn, had failed to interpret Newhouse’s Sphinxlike wishes. The industry was still looking pretty good; Brown’s New Yorker successor, David Remnick, brought the magazine into the black. Save Me the Plums, a 2019 memoir by Ruth Reichl, who edited Gourmet from 1999 to 2009, is less rosy. Called to a meeting with Condé Nast’s then-editorial director James Truman at Dorothy Parker’s historical hangout the Algonquin and hooked with an offer of six times her salary as The New York Times’ restaurant critic, Reichl took on the job of leading the magazine out of decades of fustiness. She achieved it by making the recipes friendly for home cooks (rather than private chefs) and sending writers like David Foster Wallace to consider lobsters, simultaneously lowering the barrier to entry and elevating the discourse around food.