The Atlanta Braves Drag Their Feet as Fans Keep Chopping Their Arms

In these specific instances, FSU obtained the approval of the Seminole Tribe, one of the major political players in the Sunshine State thanks to the sovereign nation’s robust financial health. As long as the Seminole approve of the proceedings, it matters little what any one else, Native or not, thinks about them. That kind of proactive consideration for the desires and feelings of Native nations and their people, unfortunately, is a rarity in the world of professional sports.

Atlanta, like their MLB counterparts, the Cleveland Indians—or the NFL’s Washington R-words and Kansas City Chiefs, or the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks—did not initially exist as partners with any Native nations, nor do they now. They did not and have not sought approval before hawking the latest fad for a quick buck or a tone-deaf crowd motivator. None of these franchises represent a singular Native nation. Instead, in choosing such opaque terms for team names, they have chosen to continue to represent a harmful pan-Indian view of this country’s Indigenous people.



As with the Washington NFL team’s repeated attempts to justify the use of a slur and a caricature as a mascot, the extent to which a massive rebranding effort to right these wrongs is wholly dependent upon the bottom line. The billionaire owners of Native-themed sports franchises in this nation continue to feel unbothered by the fact that their teams are a direct product of the historicizing and erasure of modern Native people, because to feel bothered and to act on that feeling would cost them money.



If Helsley were just a random Cherokee Nation citizen phoning the Braves front office line—or an activist speaking with the press, or a journalist writing a column, or even the entirety of the National Congress of American Indians—it stands to reason that no statement would have been issued, and the fans would have been unimpeded in the continued use of the tomahawk chop.

I grew up a Braves fan, because they were the closest MLB team to my hometown in North Carolina, and because TBS carried all of their games when I was a kid. I have been to Turner Field and I have done the tomahawk chop. I even had a foam tomahawk in my childhood bedroom for an extended period of time.

Native people are not and have never been a singular blob with interchangeable cultural practices and societal structures.

As is the case with the R-word or Chief Wahoo, I grew to understand that the belief I used to justify the use of these practices as a kid—of believing that these twisted forms of representation were better than being wholly secluded to the history books and the hellish depictions popularized by Spaghetti Westerns—didn’t hold weight when pressed with even the lightest application of critical thought. Native people are not and have never been a singular blob with interchangeable cultural practices and societal structures. There are hundreds of tribal nations, each with their own histories and their specific beliefs and ways of life. What the existence of the Washington NFL team and the Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves, and all their minor league and amateur offshoots, accomplish in their continued existence is antithetical to this fact. They exist not as a reminder to white people that we exist, but as a reminder that we existed, in the same vein as the Minnesota Vikings, the Pittsburgh Pirates, or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



While flying back home this weekend after a trip to see family in Virginia, I spied at Reagan National Airport dozens of R-word shirts and memorabilia, two Kansas City Chiefs jerseys, and one Chief Wahoo hat. Last night, watching the Chiefs play the Indianapolis Colts during the Sunday night NFL showcase, the broadcast’s cameras and stadium mics picked up fans doing the chant and the chop at least a half-dozen times. To them, that is who we are: A decoration, an archaic people locked in the past. That is, until we’re not; until we’re standing on the field of play, looking at the scores of frothing smiles and swinging arms and callous chants, wondering who the hell this is all for. Then, all of a sudden, it’s time to look at different ways to “activate elements of our brand.”