The Disaster Novelist

Fiction and polemic, despite their differences, are both products of pure passion. They both stake claim to the truth in their separate ways, and are considered successful if they persuade. Novels don’t have a monopoly on telling stories. The Great Derangement is convincing in part because of the stories Ghosh includes to bolster his thesis. Ghosh recounts his experience as a graduate student in New Delhi, caught in the middle of a “very, very rare” tornado; he then shows us Ghosh the novelist, struggling to write a scene with a tornado years later. He tells the story of asking his mother to move out of their family home in Calcutta because parts of the city are at risk of submersion in the coming decades. The tragedy of being alive in a warming world is summed up by his mother’s response: “She looked at me as though I had lost my mind.”

In Gun Island, Ghosh doesn’t attempt to convince anyone. Extreme events just keep happening. Must an announcement of raging wildfires be made at the exact moment that a climate-change-denier is delivering his spiel? Does a character need to have fitful visions of the future after a snakebite? Ghosh is often unsure of the direction in which to steer the novel. Deen is sometimes a busy sleuth, trying to connect the friezes he has seen in the shrine at the Sundarbans with what he learns in Venice and Los Angeles. On other occasions, he is a character in a horror film, replete with miracles and prophecies and voices of the dead. The situation is not helped by the presence of two stock characters: Cinta, the historian, and Piya, the marine biologist. Both women seem no more than vessels for Ghosh to fit in the research he has clearly done in their respective fields. Their scenes with Deen are mostly structured as infomercials: paragraphs of technical information broken up by silly questions like “What do you mean?” “Why?”

All of this makes Gun Island not just a disappointing story, but also a weak polemic. The clarity of The Great Derangement has given way to a confused outburst. If there is a case to be made against industrial modernity, it cannot be made by Deen, whose perpetual astonishment seems more improbable than any environmental disaster portrayed in the novel. One moment he is desolate about the future of young people living in the remote Sundarbans, how they can never “compete with city folk with their tuition centers and access to the internet.” But a few pages later, he is informing us that young Indians “had an ability to deal with phones and computers … completely disproportionate to their material circumstances and formal education.” Characters are silenced by a “beseeching glance” and look tearfully out of the window when they are sad. Their emotional earnestness can seem like another mode of concealment. I thought of James Baldwin’s definition of sentimentality: “the mark of dishonesty, the inability to feel.”