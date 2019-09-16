The Blood-Dimmed Tide

This dystopian vision of a new era of climate-driven geopolitical conflict and ideological regression has been lurching into the foreground of global politics for at least the past generation. No one in power today can credibly say they weren’t warned. They can, perhaps, claim they didn’t know how rapidly the threats were multiplying; they can even say they didn’t accept or believe them. But no one can plausibly say they did everything they could. Few can say they even tried.

Even those who have long sounded the alarm on climate chaos say today they have regrets; that they should have done more, or approached things differently. “It took me 10 or 15 years to realize I should be organizing, not writing books,” said Bill McKibben, who has written 17 books—mostly about the climate crisis. “I spent those years thinking we were in an argument, and that my job was to provide the weight of evidence that would eventually cause us to win the argument. It’s now utterly clear that we were never engaged in an argument. It was a fight.”

And like other major inflection points in the world system, the failure to join the climate fight in anything like a timely fashion is rooted in distressingly familiar and mundane defects in our political culture. Just as the assassination of an Austrian noble in Sarajevo touched off World War I in the early twentieth century, it’s likely that future historians will look back at the bleak landscape of resource rivalry and mass climate migration in the twenty-second century, and marvel at how long, and how extensively, world leaders were briefed on the specter of climate chaos, only to shirk their basic responsibilities to provide and govern for posterity over an entire political generation.

In retrospect, the fight over doing something about climate change has never been about science, data, or reason. If it were, George H.W. Bush would have at least tried to fulfill his 1988 campaign promise to “do something” about global climate change; to fight the “greenhouse effect” with the “White House effect.” He would have listened to his deputy assistant secretary of state, Richard J. Smith, who wrote in a 1989 memo, “If the climate change within the range of current predictions actually occurs, the consequences for every nation and every aspect of human activity will be profound.” If that had happened, policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions would have been implemented with at least some time to work out the kinks. Likewise, if the Obama White House had managed to get a cap-and-trade plan through a Democratic Congress in 2009, a basic framework to address the crisis would have at least been in place. Instead, the climate-conscious administrators in the Obama administration fell back on a series of executive orders and regulatory shifts, all promptly undone in the early days of the Trump White House.

“They understood that if they could make people doubt whether climate change was a problem, they would sap the energy necessary to take it on.”

No; in retrospect, the fight over doing something about climate change has been about money and power—assets that the fossil fuel industry, the chief beneficiary of a laissez-faire-mal approach to global warming, has always possessed in great abundance. Even as the first George Bush administration paid some lip service to the specter of climate crisis back in the early 1990s, oil interests had marshaled a complex of PR outlets and dubiously credentialed authorities to push a denialist line on global warming, and to keep the terms of debate in Washington mired in a state of fretful paralysis. “They understood that if they could make people doubt whether climate change was a problem, they would sap the energy necessary to take it on,” McKibben said. “They set out to waste everyone’s time, on purpose, and they did.”

The oil industry spent millions to elect and reelect George W. Bush, who, once he took office, promptly scuttled all campaign talk of mitigating global warming. Bush expanded on his father’s legacy, not only censoring climate scientists and skirting the topic in public, but hiring fossil fuel cronies to shape policy decisions across his administrations. Those same cronies then spent millions to elect Donald Trump, who is now following the same playbook of denial, disinformation, and deflection on climate change. As a result of all the well-funded, bad-faith temporizing on the climate crisis, we are now just eleven years away from being locked into 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by mid-century, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change—the point where irreversible catastrophe begins.

Barack Obama’s presidency was the opportunity to set the disastrously skewed climate debate on a course of responsible and reasoned planning—the baseline correction needed to avert global calamity. With outsize Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, Obama dedicated his first term to reforming health care, not the climate—or as McKibben puts it, “They set out to deal with the last problem of the 20th century, and not the first problem of the 21st.”

The Democrats could have pursued another climate bill after Congress’s first cap-and-trade effort died in the Senate, but they didn’t. According to Obama White House insiders, then-chief of staff Rahm Emanuel was so angry about how the process had gone down on the first attempt that he swore off trying again. Emanuel reportedly told congressional leaders that large-scale climate legislation was off the table. It was, in essence, “You tried; you failed; we’re moving on.”

It was an almost laughably ridiculous position, given the stakes of the climate crisis as we know it. Judith Enck, who served as the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2 administrator during the Obama administration, confirms the drastic gap between the unassailable research on the climate crisis and the failing political consensus on the most urgent existential issue of our time. “We knew a lot,” she said. “The science was definitely robust. But the federal government and the general public didn’t appreciate how serious it was.”

That excuse was pitifully inadequate in the first two years of the Obama administration; ten years on, it’s a recipe for civilizational collapse. Our opening dystopian portrait of the climate-ravaged global order of the next century is only partly a work of speculation. It’s based, in broad outline, on what the climate science community calls the “regional rivalry” scenario. In the suite of now-imaginable climate projections before us, it is known as Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 3 (SSP3). It’s one of five carefully crafted pathways that climate scientists employ to game out what global society, economics, policy, and demographics might look like under longer-term pressures of climate change. Scientific forecasters use these political and economic pathways in climate models to inform their understanding of how greenhouse gas emissions and global temperatures will shift amid shifting new geopolitical alliances and confrontations.

SSP3 is the worst possible pathway for the global climate and conflict, according to Bas van Ruijven, the co-chair of the International Committee on New Integrated Climate Change Assessment Scenarios, and a key analyst for the SSP narratives. “It is a world that breaks down on many dimensions,” he said. “Countries have their own interests first, with a narrow definition of what their ‘interests’ are.” Van Ruijven is understandably wary about handicapping the likelihood of SSP3—or any speculative future scenario—coming true, but he very much wants global leaders to have them firmly in mind. The whole idea, he said, is to get policymakers to understand that “if you keep going in a certain direction, [this is] where you end up.”

Some signs already strongly suggest we’re about to head down the SSP3 pathway. After all, the American Republican Party is far from the only political force presiding over the toxic fusion of climate denialism and hyper-nationalism: Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, Narendra Modi’s India, and Viktor Orbán’s Hungary are all countries now led by dismal Trumpian comrades in arms. Parties with right-wing authoritarian tendencies now govern or share power in seven European Union nations; such parties have achieved double-digit results in the most recent elections in Finland, Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom, in addition to numerous former Eastern bloc countries.