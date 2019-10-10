The Tragedy of Diego Maradona

The movie begins with what would be unthinkable in the frenetic luxury marketplace that dominates soccer today, wherein obscenely expensive marquee players angle to be transferred to mega-clubs stacked with other obscenely expensive marquee players to maximize their chance of winning trophies. In 1984, Maradona, already considered the best player in the world, leaves Barcelona, one of the best clubs in the world, for lowly Napoli. As a director, Kapadia is not one to provide a lot of context. We are just there, viewing Naples’s mean streets through the grimy windshield of a car, as synthesizers loop over the soundtrack. We only get a vague sense of why Maradona left Barcelona (injuries, extracurricular scandals), though it’s clear he departed under a cloud of disgrace and disappointment, conveyed through footage of him lustily engaging in the kind of on-field brawl that is unique to soccer (instead of punching each other, they kick).

“When you’re on the pitch,” Maradona says, “life goes away.”

There is also the insinuation that Naples—poorer and scruffier than its fancy northern neighbors, home to the Italian powerhouses Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter—is a better cultural fit for a guy who grew up in the slums of Buenos Aires. (“A shitty little black kid from the slums,” as he is called in this documentary.) In the only extended flashback of a film that is otherwise tightly focused on the Napoli era, we see his abject origins in the shantytown of Villa Fiorito: dirt roads, shacks of corrugated iron. We see him become his family’s breadwinner, pulling them out of poverty by earning an apartment at the age of 15 that is close to the stadium of his first club, Argentinos Juniors. His beaming parents hug him as he grins sheepishly, a kid still, with the weight of their small universe on his shoulders. For such shining talent to emerge from such a hopeless place as Villa Fiorito—how could it not strengthen his family’s already ardent religious feeling? How could it not suggest that Maradona was born to save them?

He carries a similar burden in Naples, a city that is taunted by the fans of the northern teams for being backward. “You are the shame of the whole of Italy,” they chant. They unfurl banners that say, “Hello Cholera Sufferers,” depicting Naples as a godforsaken capital of diseased outcasts. “I felt as though I represented a part of Italy which counted for nothing,” Maradona tells Kapadia, in voiceover that runs throughout the movie over archival footage, some of which is from Maradona’s private collection. He is an underdog, a commoner, the people’s champion. His portrait is hung on the walls of Neapolitan homes, right next to the portraits of Jesus.

He is also still, in many ways, that grinning teenage kid who has been handed the keys to a new apartment. At his first press conference as a Napoli player, when a reporter asks what he knows of the Camorra, which wields some undisclosed yet obviously significant influence over the club, he retains a dopey look on his face, all childish ignorance.

His childishness is like a light that never goes out. No matter how many stupid, irresponsible things he does, he still manages, like some puppy, to elicit our forgiveness. He becomes drinking buddies with the leaders of the Camorra, earning their patronage and protection, but it’s only in good fun: “It all looked like something out of The Untouchables, Al Capone,” he tells Kapadia. He also grows close to Napoli’s ultras—the hardcore, thuggish fans who battle the hardcore, thuggish fans of other clubs—yet their sordidness, blending elements of fascism, racism, and mafia corruption, just slides off him like so much mud on the pitch. He womanizes; he parties too much; he dances like a low-rent version of John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, all chest hair and gold necklaces. He is mired in the muck of Naples, yet somehow as pure as a saint all the same.