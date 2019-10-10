The Tragedy of Diego Maradona

But was Maradona really so unearthly? Watch the goal again. Even through the grainy haze of a YouTube video, you can discern that the English players are tired; even through the dewy fog of nostalgia, you must admit that defensive standards were a bit lax back then. Myths, at least the ones of living memory, are meant to be dispelled.

Myth-busting is the modus operandi of a new HBO documentary, Diego Maradona, directed by Asif Kapadia. We learn, from Maradona’s antics both on the soccer field and off, that he is all too human. We see, in gorgeous close-up footage from the 1980s, what it is like to be on the field with this small, slightly ridiculous fellow, whose black mane of hair is matted with sweat and whose chest puffs up like a pigeon’s. Yet, paradoxically, these humanizing touches only reinforce the original dichotomy of Maradonian myth, that he is both god and man, both savior and a sinner. In Kapadia’s treatment, Maradona is godly precisely because he is human. He is of a bygone era when celebrity athletes were still flesh and blood, not branded widgets in the lucrative industry of professional soccer—when they were still, if it’s not too naive a concept, innocent.

The movie begins with what would be unthinkable in the frenetic luxury marketplace that dominates soccer today, wherein obscenely expensive marquee players angle to be transferred to mega-clubs stacked with other obscenely expensive marquee players to maximize their chance of winning trophies. In 1984, Maradona, already considered the best player in the world, leaves Barcelona, one of the best clubs in the world, for lowly Napoli. As a director, Kapadia is not one to provide a lot of context. We are just there, viewing Naples’s mean streets through the grimy windshield of a car, as synthesizers loop over the soundtrack. We only get a vague sense of why Maradona left Barcelona (injuries, extracurricular scandals), though it’s clear he departed under a cloud of disgrace and disappointment, conveyed through footage of him lustily engaging in the kind of on-field brawl that is unique to soccer (instead of punching each other, they kick).