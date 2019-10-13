Joe Biden Is Right About The New York Times

There’s no clear way out of this dynamic and it’s not obvious that it’s fully a problem. We value journalism, in part, because we hope, perhaps naively, that the material journalists put into the world can guide decision-making. But the conventions of the contemporary press hold that some sorting of that material is necessary for the public’s sake—clear facts must be separated from disputable non-facts, especially politically charged opinions. The major papers have been particularly scrupulous about this distinction on certain matters—respected voices in the newspaper world routinely urge caution about describing clear patterns of misinformation from politicians as “lies.” The Trump era has seen papers like the Times deploy a variety of euphemisms for the word “racist.”



This caution lapses considerably for other material, including predictions and assessments of political viability. A Times article last week—news, not opinion—about how the Ukraine controversy may impact Joe Biden’s current standing in the Democratic primary contains this paragraph:



Now Mr. Biden looks more vulnerable than at any point since he entered the campaign. Facing one of the greatest challenges of his candidacy, Mr. Biden has plainly struggled to meet the moment, or fully reconcile his own cautious instincts with his protectiveness of his family’s privacy and his preference for taking the moral high road against Mr. Trump.

The fact that there may well be good reasons to believe any or all of these assertions about the Biden campaign does not change the fact that these are, clearly, opinions. On Friday, the Times published another piece about Biden that referred to him as a “wounded leading candidate”—accompanied by a graph that showed Biden not only rising a bit in the national polling average but still ahead of his standing after a deeper dip in the polls, four months ago, than his recent slide.



Contestable claims about political candidates and speculation about elections obviously have a place in our discourse. They are well within the purview of opinion journalism, which this magazine produces. But the major media outlets—particularly the major papers—often proudly claim they are devoted mostly to a different, nobler project: delivering the news free from both the spin of professional hacks as well as the slanted takes of pundits and partisan analysts, who are penned away in opinion sections.



But the walls the press has erected between what gets called news and the often speculative stuff of opinion have proven to be porous—a large share of campaign coverage, even at the major newspapers, seems to occupy a liminal space between between just-the-facts reporting and punditry. The latter, which we might call “repunditry” for the lack of a better term, is nevertheless routinely packaged as, or embedded within, the former.

Some of this slippage arises from a tension identified by Walter Lippmann, a founder of this magazine, in his 1922 book Public Opinion. There is a difference, he argued, between what we commonly recognize as “news” and what we understand to be “truth.”



The function of news is to signalize an event, the function of truth is to bring to light the hidden facts, to set them into relation with each other, and make a picture of reality on which men can act. Only at those points, where social conditions take recognizable and measurable shape, do the body of truth and the body of news coincide.

While we’re informed about particular events and particular realities when we read the news, Lippman explained, that granular material in and of itself, absent context and interpretation, doesn’t amount to a complete picture of reality. Our sense of the world around us depends on a weaving together of disparate facts. That weaving, Lippmann argued, is an inherently subjective process. “The story of why John Smith failed, his human frailties, the analysis of the economic conditions on which he was shipwrecked—all of this can be told in a hundred different ways,” he wrote.



These slips in and out of subjectivity—the subtle, barely there bits of speculation—this is repunditry.

This is less of a conundrum for opinion-based outlets than it is for institutions that purport to pin down and present to the public a clean, unslanted version of the truth—as amorphous and complicated as it is—through granular news coverage of events. This is an impossibility for Lippmann. The truth cannot be reduced to a particular set of hard, indisputable facts about particular events that might be reported as news. “Unless the event is capable of being named, measured, given shape, made specific,” he wrote, “it either fails to take on the character of news, or it is subject to the accidents and prejudices of observation.” But we expect truth from the straight press anyway, encouraging straight political reporters to provide inevitably subjective context. These slips in and out of subjectivity—the subtle, barely there bits of speculation—this is repunditry.



Lippmann’s skepticism of the straight press’ ability to fulfill its designated role as society’s source of reliably unbiased information deepened his skepticism of democracy—or at least democracy as we know it. Those of us more committed to the democratic project should think deeply about how well the major press is serving it, and whether media outlets, in their mission to inform the public, are doing enough to tell the public what, exactly, they are consuming when they consume the news. Clarity on the part of straight news outlets in the habit of repunditry could come either from a more direct embrace of subjectivity or a more thorough commitment to straightness: campaign reporting that simply tells readers what can indisputably be said about who candidates are, what they have done, and what they intend to do. In particular, outlets should reconsider whether guessing aloud to voters how voters might vote is the most unique and valuable service they can provide to the public. Many of the major outlets, in polling partnerships, already make representative data on public opinion readily available. This is a more reliable source of information than trends extrapolated from anecdotes in diners or at campaign stops, and anyone who wants these numbers explained and contextualized can turn to a variety of professional forecasters.



The outcome of the 2020 Democratic primary is will be revealed soon enough. In the meanwhile, campaign season resources should be reinvestedin coverage of what our elections are ultimately for: questions of public policy. We should be hearing more about the issues, not just where the candidates stand on them, but where other people who have given thought to them—academics and researchers, activists, and, of course, the people most impacted—stand. What we lose in dubious claims about what may or may not “play” with voters, we might gain in a greater understanding of the matters that make politics important.

