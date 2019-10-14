Bernie Sanders Takes Aim at Wealth—and Warren

Over the past few months, though, Sanders and Warrens’ domestic policy agendas have diverged substantially on key issues.

In late September, for instance, the Sanders campaign met Warren's already ambitious proposal for a wealth tax on households worth at least $50 million with a more aggressive, multi-bracketed plan that could halve the wealth of American billionaires in 15 years. Both campaigns have also recently offered elaborate, but differing proposals on labor rights. But for all the substantive differences that have emerged, the Sanders and Warren policy visions have both been couched within the existing economic confines of capitalism, a system in which a particular non-laboring class owns and manages capital and is thereby empowered to make decisions in the economy, as opposed to workers, who would direct the economy under socialism.



That changed Monday morning, when the Sanders campaign released its “Corporate Accountability and Democracy” platform. The document includes a long slate of proposals that tread familiar ground on issues including anti-trust policy and corporate taxation. But its centerpiece is an idea that is not only radically new to this particular Democratic primary, but to contemporary American politics. Sanders has proposed having American corporations with $100 million or more in annual revenue and all publicly traded companies transfer at least 2 percent of their stock per year to their employees, until 20 percent of every such company is owned by workers. Those shares, which would grant workers corporate voting rights and entitle them to stock dividends, would be held in Democratic Employee Ownership Funds managed by trustees elected by workers.



According to the campaign, the proposal would apply to more than 22,000 companies employing 56 million workers, and the dividends paid out from the worker funds could be worth as much as $5,000 on average per worker, per year. This idea is accompanied in the platform by an ambitious set of related ideas. A plank inspired by corporate co-determination in Germany would require the same corporations to have workers elect 45 percent of their boards of directors. By comparison, Warren’s similarly inspired Accountable Capitalism Act, released last year, would require companies taking in at least $1 billion in revenue to have workers elect 40 percent of their boards. Sanders is also proposing giving workers the right of first refusal to buy companies put up for sale, and the establishment of “worker ownership centers” across the country that would help retiring owners of small and mid-sized businesses transfer their companies to their employees.

These are ideas aimed in part at addressing wealth inequality, a problem more vexing in many ways than the inequality in conventional income that often dominates progressive policy debates. The wealthy are wealthy not just because they take home bigger paychecks, but because they earn a wildly disproportionate share of the income generated by stock and other capital assets. Fully 97 percent of that income, Sanders’s platform notes, is owned by the richest 10 percent of Americans. Forcing the transfer of stock to workers would, of course, help close that gap.



Beyond fighting financial inequality, Sanders’s proposals are more radically aimed at putting workers near the center of economic decision making, in the hopes that their influence might align corporate priorities more closely with the interests of the working class. “The reality is that today the executives and biggest shareholders of most large, profitable corporations could not give a damn about the working class or the communities in which our corporations operate,” Sanders’s platform reads. “Employees in worker-owned companies are not simply cogs in a machine owned by someone else. They play a central role in determining what the company does and how it is run.”

