Trump Turns Back the Clock in America’s Meat Plants

When The Jungle was first released in serial form in 1905, Chicago’s stockyards were largely free of food- or worker-safety regulations, save for the government inspectors tasked with checking the hogs for tuberculosis. Sinclair described how spoiled meat was doctored to appear fresh; sausages were plumped up with rat carcasses; an unlucky worker was accidentally rendered into lard. Sinclair’s protagonist, Lithuanian immigrant Jurgis Rudkus, came to see the industry as “a monster devouring with a thousand mouths, trampling with a thousand hoofs; it was the Great Butcher—it was the spirit of Capitalism made flesh.”

But only the unsanitary food, not the workers’ living hell, raised a public outcry and spurred immediate reform. (As Sinclair, a socialist, once said ruefully, “I aimed at the public’s heart, and by accident I hit it in the stomach.”) The Meat Inspection Act was signed by President Theodore Roosevelt on June 30, 1906, a mere four months after The Jungle hit the shelves in book form. The law banned the sale of adulterated meat, set standard sanitary conditions, and required that the USDA inspect all livestock before and after they were killed and processed for human consumption. That same year, the Pure Food and Drug Act set regulations on labeling caffeinated drinks and patent medicines, and prevented “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of adulterated or misbranded or poisonous or deleterious foods, drugs or medicines, and liquors.”

While the public was less concerned with the inhumane conditions borne by a largely immigrant workforce, the 1906 legislation did at least pay lip service to their plight by setting explicit sanitary standards for slaughterhouses, which at the very least must have helped curb the rodent infestations. Since then, though, there have been few updates, and some of the same problems that plagued slaughterhouse workers at the turn of the century remain. Meatpacking workers’ bodies are already being pushed to the limit by the physical nature of the job: Fractured fingers, second-degree burns, head trauma, amputations, lost eyes, and torn-off limbs, not to mention repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel and chronic back pain. The mental strain takes a toll as well; spending long hours surrounded by gore and raw animal suffering leaves many workers struggling with PTSD. They are often discouraged from reporting injuries, and their chances of winning workers’ compensation are low thanks to mounds of Byzantine company paperwork. Many slaughterhouses aren’t unionized, and sexual harassment and racist abuse remain a pervasive problem.