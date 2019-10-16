An Early Case For Reparations

Joe Johnson was the rebellious one. Like Enos Tilghman, he worked for one of Philadelphia’s many black chimney sweep masters. Where the archives run thin, Bell responsibly imagines what these two boys’ interior lives might have been like, and how they might have been kidnapped. Perhaps, like many young black chimney sweepers, Enos and Joe spent “hours fantasizing about the fun they would have had when the workday was done.” Perhaps they planned on going down to the docks of the Delaware River after work, where many black children went to let off steam. Or perhaps they were impoverished, hungry, and hard-working enough that they “jump[ed] at a stranger’s invitation to earn twenty-five cents” carrying some fruit to a small vessel nearby.

That the man who offered these boys some work was black might seem surprising. But the most compelling aspect of Stolen is how Bell handles these seeming oddities. Black accomplices like John Purnell, the initial kidnapper, were not uncommon. Like most un-enslaved black people, they had few employment options, and the pay offered by kidnapping ringleaders—who were almost always white—could be immensely appealing. Purnell once bragged that he could make “from fifty to an hundred dollars in a Week” kidnapping black people, which would have been between five and ten times the amount he might have earned chopping wood or pushing a handcart. White kidnapping ringleaders often preyed on vulnerable black men because they could blend into black neighborhoods and lure their victims without raising the mistrust that a nice-seeming white man might. Black parents had been having “the talk” with their kids long before modern-day police brutality: In the era of slavery, un-enslaved black parents “regularly pleaded with their children to be on the lookout for white ‘Georgia-men’,” Bell writes, referring to white kidnappers. If some parents forgot to tell their children to be wary of nice-seeming black men too, it was understandable.

Bell is equally convincing when explaining other apparent anomalies. Why would a white plantation owner, John Hamilton, sue the kidnappers from whom he unwittingly bought Scomp? Bell shows that, in fact, southern slaveholders frequently sued illegal slave traders. It had nothing to do with their opposition to slavery, and everything to do with their desire to protect the image of slavery. By aggressively prosecuting the illegal slave trade—and publicizing their role fighting on behalf of illegally enslaved black people—they could show white northerners that slavery was not the lawless, flesh-consuming racket that abolitionists said it was. In addition, they might encourage civic leaders in free northern cities just across the border to return fugitives.

But black communities had a way of unsettling the plans of city elders. Northern black community leaders and abolitionists would insist that illegally kidnapping un-enslaved black people was no different than legal slavery. As the abolitionist George Bourne wrote in 1834: “He who claims a coloured child as his property, and nurtures and detains it in slavery, is equally a man-thief with the negro-stealer.” By the 1850s, the term “man-stealing,” which initially referred only to kidnapping, became a common slur for all slaveholders. Bell credits activism against kidnapping for helping to push the nation into a war over slavery. But he also underscores that there was no justice for the five kidnapped boys. The four who survived may have been freed, but only two of their kidnappers had been captured and imprisoned. The convicted were also the lowest on the totem pole: a white boat crewmember, and John Purnell, the black accomplice. The ring-leaders—Ebenezer and Sally, and their larger family, which for decades ran one of the nation’s largest kidnapping cartels—were never caught.

The question of justice—what’s owed not only to those illegally kidnapped, but to all the enslaved, and to all black people today burdened by the legacy of slavery—is at the center of McDaniel’s Sweet Taste of Liberty. In the story of Henrietta Wood—who was kidnapped in Cincinnati in 1853, after being legally un-enslaved for five years—McDaniel sees an overlooked and early example of reparations. Like Scomp, Wood took the extraordinary risk of telling her story to a white inn-keeper she had met while being taken to her new owner in Mississippi. The man relayed her message to sympathetic white lawyers in Kentucky, a slave state, who filed a suit on her behalf. Though the case took nearly 25 years to conclude, Wood succeeded in extracting $2,500 from her original kidnapper. It was a fraction of the $20,000 she had sued for, but it was enough to help her son, Arthur Simms, attend law school and buy a home in Chicago—enough, that is, to the improve his life chances. Perhaps it was not that elusive thing we call justice, but it was, McDaniel suggests, something tangible and consequential.

Wood was another victim of what Bell calls the Reverse Underground Railroad. As in Stolen, McDaniel expertly recovers her obscure life from diffuse archival fragments. Born into slavery in Kentucky, around 1818, Wood received her freedom papers in 1848. That year, her owner, a white woman named Jane Cirode, took her across the Ohio River into Cincinnati and freed her. You might think she did so out of moral opposition to slavery, but McDaniel is particularly good at challenging assumptions. Cirode legally freed Wood not because she opposed slavery—in fact, she rented Wood out to other enslavers for years before freeing her. Rather, she freed her because she had gotten wind that her husband’s creditors might seize Wood. By legally freeing Wood, Cirode could still pressure Wood into working for her as a domestic laborer. After all, what other options did she have? “Probably nine out of ten” un-enslaved black women in Cincinnati worked as a domestic laborers, McDaniel writes, virtually their only means of employment. Cirode provided Wood with room and board, but, as Wood later recalled, Cirode only “gave me a little money from time to time.” This was freedom.

Wood eventually found work with another white woman. But not long after she changed employers, she was kidnapped by a white man named Zebulon Ward and sold to Gerard Brandon, a Mississippi cotton planter. One of the largest slaveowners in the nation—he owned nearly 700 enslaved people—Brandon kept her enslaved until the very end of the Civil War. During her re-enslavement, she also became pregnant with Arthur Simms, who was likely conceived through rape. McDaniel spends considerable space exploring Ward’s life, and not only because Wood successfully sued him. His story is also meant to resonate with mass incarceration today: Ward’s full-time career was not as a kidnapper, but as the head of several state prison systems, first in Kentucky, and after the Civil War, in Arkansas. Ward could afford to fight Wood’s lawsuits for decades in part because he was amassing a fortune renting out black prisoners. Postwar southern laws were designed to target and imprison black people, often for petty or invented offenses, and by the 1870s, for the first time in our nation’s history, many prisons became overwhelmingly black. In turn, Ward and others like him pioneered the convict-leasing system, which allowed them to rent out black prisoners and keep the profit for themselves—“slavery by another name,” as it is often called.

By the time Ward was ordered to pay $2,500 to Wood in 1878, he could laugh it off as a pittance. Even Wood demanded a new trial. But by tracing the impact those $2,500 had on her son’s life, McDaniel wants us to think hard about the real benefits that financial reparations might have. He knows full well that financial payouts to the descendants of slaves is only one meaning of reparations. He also knows that there are reasonable arguments against it: For instance, might financial pay-outs—and potentially meager ones—give white Americans an excuse not to address the tangled knot of racist policies, laws, behaviors, and attitudes that we call systemic racism? Even if the overwhelming majority of black Americans today could, because their ancestors were enslaved, make a claim for remuneration, would that be justice for the significant minority of black people who are not the descendants of slaves, but who are forced to live in a racist society, one that slavery created? And would any kind of reparations, financial or otherwise, be justice at all?

McDaniel acknowledges the dangers of a “a cheap payoff.” But he wants us to consider the weakness of the counter-argument, the one that would have us accept “apologies without paychecks,” as he recently wrote in the New York Times. In any case, by acknowledging the inability of reparations to achieve justice, we might actually strengthen, rather than weaken, the case for them. As the scholars Saidiya Hartman and Stephen Best have written: “If what has been done cannot be undone, then the forms of legal and social compensation available are less a matter of wiping the slate clean than of embracing the limited scope of the possible in the face of the irreparable.” The limited scope of the possible in the face of the irreparable—that is what reparations ought to be after.

Slavery was a 400-year human atrocity for which there is no material remedy. It destroyed the lives of untold millions. It forged our nation, indeed many nations, and it forged not only black people, but white people, too. Because slavery made race—an indelible feature of our nation—it is something that we can never put behind us, nor something that we might ever want to put behind us. Like any historical fact, it must be lived with and accepted. Its most pernicious legacy—racism—most certainly can be overcome, or at least contained and diminished, but what created it will always remain. We should therefore avoid thinking of reparations as an attempt at “wiping the slate clean.” We might then see them as meaningful and consequential, and in the way that they were for Henrietta Wood’s son Arthur, and all of his descendants.