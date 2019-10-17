American Farming Runs on Exploitation

Family farms—real family farms—were buoyed by free labor. Families often consisted of six to twelve kids, all of whom worked various tasks from the time they could walk. My father, raised on my grandparents’ North Carolina tobacco farm, was Kid Number Nine out of eleven; like most farming families, he grew up next door to his cousins, who worked the fields alongside him and his brothers until they graduated high school.

In 1935, when Congress passed the relatively ground-breaking National Labor Relations Act of 1935, workers everywhere felt like for the first time in their lives, the government was working for them. But there was a catch. While employers across nearly every industry were forbidden from firing workers for joining or organizing a union, farmworkers and domestic workers—positions largely occupied by African Americans at the time—were not covered by this law. Three years later, with the passing of the Fair Labor Standards Act, farmworkers were again denied the promise of a minimum wage and overtime pay.

The reason for the carve-outs is fairly clear: Farming, for the entire existence of the profession, has been an unstable field of work. With so many external factors affecting the potential cash-in come harvesting time, the government sought to protect the (mostly white) farm owners—protecting field workers second, if at all. So subsidy measures, like government-backed crop insurance and guaranteed price floors, all flew through state legislatures and Congress, because large-scale farm owners occupied the seats in these chambers, and they knew that to remain in office they needed to earn the votes of thousands of small-scale farmers.