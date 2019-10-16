The Moderates Fight Back

The three-term Minnesota senator was chatty and relaxed as she waited to begin a post-debate MSNBC interview with Chris Hayes. As Klobuchar slipped off her shoes and clambered onto a small box so that she would be at the right level for the cameras, she laughingly insisted that at five-foot-four-inches she is the average height for a woman. It was just that the other eleven candidates on the debate stage Tuesday night were unfairly tall.

If this were a movie—maybe a reboot of Orson Welles’s 1960 David and Goliath—Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren would have been the central characters.

Klobuchar repeatedly challenged Warren, especially on the former law professor’s deliberate vagueness about the new taxes that would accompany Medicare for All. As Klobuchar put it in a telling early exchange, “At least Bernie is being honest here and saying how he’s going to pay for this and the taxes are going up. And I’m sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we’re going to send the invoice.”