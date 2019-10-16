The Moderates Fight Back

Sanders came across as about the most radiant 78-year-old in history who had recently been in intensive care.

Buttigieg pounced after Tulsi Gabbard, also a veteran, made the morally repugnant claim that “the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime change war” in Syria have contributed to the carnage unfolding there today. Calling Gabbard “dead wrong,” Buttigieg went on to say, “the slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence. It’s a consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this president of American allies and American values.”

Much of the breathless pre-debate handicapping focused on how Bernie Sanders would look in his first major appearance after his heart attack. Maybe it was his constitution, maybe it was his doctors, or maybe it was knowing that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was about to give him her endorsement, but Sanders came across as about the most radiant 78-year-old in history who had recently been in intensive care.

Joe Biden, in his best debate of the cycle, avoided any serious flare-ups over his son Hunter’s profitable but legal business dealings in Ukraine. Rightly reluctant to buttress Donald Trump’s frenzied tweets, the other Democrats on stage let Biden’s statement stand: “I never discussed a single thing with my son on anything having to do with Ukraine. No one has indicated I have. We have always kept everything separate.”

If the Cheaper by the Dozen Debate is remembered a year from now, it will probably be as the night when Elizabeth Warren discovered gravity. She has floated far above the Democratic field with a near-flawless campaign since Groundhog’s Day, but last night, Warren suddenly discovered what it felt like to be a political target.

The Massachusetts senator brought on part of it herself with her exasperating refusal to depart from her non-revealing talking points about Medicare for All. Warren also sounded like a Tulsi Gabbard isolationist when she said, “I think that we ought to get out of the Middle East. I don’t think we should have troops in the Middle East.”

Warren aides later tried to walk back her comments, telling the New York Times that she was merely referring to U.S. troops in active combat. But the slip-up was telling—Warren is usually precise in her speeches; this may have been the first time that campaign officials had to resort to the “what Elizabeth meant to say” defense.

Bombarded from all sides, Warren could also sound mildly exasperated at times, a far cry from the joyful Warren of the campaign trail, who bounds on stage, tells personal stories, and poses for selfies.

But no one looked more out of place than billionaire Tom Steyer, who, cynically gaming the DNC’s system for debate qualifications, spent a staggering $47 million in the third quarter to goose his poll numbers enough to qualify. That worked out to about $7 million for every minute that Steyer spoke during the debate without ever uttering a memorable sentence.

The Democratic Party would have been far better off if the ego-tripping Steyer (who has already qualified for the November debate) had squandered that $47 million on a minor Renoir.

In the end, we learned that Warren can be vulnerable; Biden and Sanders are not over the hill; and Buttigieg and Klobuchar have potential in Iowa where both are making a major effort. All in all, an intriguing night filled with new plot twists for the 2020 Democrats.