Warren’s Medicare-for-All Dodge Is Wearing Thin

Warren is also missing a golden opportunity to make an important point about the various costs that the health care industry imposes on the middle class. These costs are taxes, broadly defined. They may not be the literal taxation that the Internal Revenue Service levies on an annual basis, but this is a distinction without a difference. Just as American society imposes a series of taxes to build a world of public goods and services—from roads to schools to an unbridled war machine that operates without any accountability—the health care industry makes similar extractions as individuals travel its labyrinthine architecture.



This is not some trick of rhetorical prestidigitation or a leap of logic. Many Americans pay for their insurance in the form of a deduction from their paycheck; it’s right on their pay stubs, alongside the deductions made for federal and state withholdings and Federal Insurance Contributions Act. The Affordable Care Act, as it was originally conceived, was also founded on the notion that health care expenses are taxes: Americans who were required to obtain insurance on health-care exchanges either paid an insurance premium or sent an additional chunk of money to the IRS. This is not difficult to explain to voters. To the extent that there are people who don’t currently conflate the health care industry’s predations as a type of taxation, there is a big “Eureka!” moment to be had, to which Warren could point the way.



Why Warren doesn’t do so is a mystery. Perhaps she’s anxious that her primary opponents—or President Donald Trump—will feature her in a campaign ad saying that taxes will go up on the middle class. Avoiding such a prospect would be a thin victory. Some of her Democratic opponents have already proven willing to mischaracterize Medicare for All as a plan to throw millions of people off their private insurance. Trump is going to spin bigger and gaudier lies about Warren than her position on health care. Besides, Sanders has already given away the game—so why not just admit that middle class taxes will increase under Medicare for All, and explain why this doesn’t mean their overall household costs will go up?

