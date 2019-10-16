Warren’s Medicare-for-All Dodge Is Wearing Thin

Or so Warren seems to be implying. The problem that Warren faces—the reason moderators and rivals will keep pressing this question—is that, for whatever reason, she wants to skip over the explanation. This is a puzzlement, given that Warren has an inordinate amount of experience offering sound personal financial advice. There’s not much more to be done once the matter is explained through the lens of a household budget. Maddeningly, in this instance, she wants to attest to solving the Medicare for All equation without showing the work. In so doing, she forces voters to fill in these gaps for themselves.



Warren is also missing a golden opportunity to make an important point about the various costs that the health care industry imposes on the middle class. These costs are taxes, broadly defined. They may not be the literal taxation that the Internal Revenue Service levies on an annual basis, but this is a distinction without a difference. Just as American society imposes a series of taxes to build a world of public goods and services—from roads to schools to an unbridled war machine that operates without any accountability—the health care industry makes similar extractions as individuals travel its labyrinthine architecture.



This is not some trick of rhetorical prestidigitation or a leap of logic. Many Americans pay for their insurance in the form of a deduction from their paycheck; it’s right on their pay stubs, alongside the deductions made for federal and state withholdings and Federal Insurance Contributions Act. The Affordable Care Act, as it was originally conceived, was also founded on the notion that health care expenses are taxes: Americans who were required to obtain insurance on health-care exchanges either paid an insurance premium or sent an additional chunk of money to the IRS. This is not difficult to explain to voters. To the extent that there are people who don’t currently conflate the health care industry’s predations as a type of taxation, there is a big “Eureka!” moment to be had, to which Warren could point the way.



Why Warren doesn’t do so is a mystery. Perhaps she’s anxious that her primary opponents—or President Donald Trump—will feature her in a campaign ad saying that taxes will go up on the middle class. Avoiding such a prospect would be a thin victory. Some of her Democratic opponents have already proven willing to mischaracterize Medicare for All as a plan to throw millions of people off their private insurance. Trump is going to spin bigger and gaudier lies about Warren than her position on health care. Besides, Sanders has already given away the game—so why not just admit that middle class taxes will increase under Medicare for All, and explain why this doesn’t mean their overall household costs will go up?



That Sanders is the mastermind behind the Medicare for All bill may go farther in explaining Warren’s reluctance to provide a more compelling answer. When she has the opportunity to defend her own plans, she does so with the firmness and specificity she’s eschewed in the Medicare for All debate. (Her defense of her wealth tax provides a good contrast.) But Warren doesn’t really have her own health care plan. She has piggybacked onto Sanders’s plan, but done so without fully embracing its implications. Instead, she has hemmed and hawed. She seems to want all of the political simplicity of Medicare for All without owning any of the risk of it.

