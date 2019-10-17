As a self-proclaimed “anti-hate satire” (or, in Waititi’s words, an “anti-fuckface satire”) the apparent objects of Jojo Rabbit’s scorn are Nazism particularly, and a more generalized culture of zealous hate-mongering that is, in a modern context, productively associated with Nazism and its history. In the first respect, the film offers little beyond broad lampoonery. The Nazis figured onscreen (played by Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Rebel Wilson, and other familiar-ish faces) are depicted as utterly buffoonish. Likewise, Waititi’s Hitler is a madcap goofball who peppers his zanily cartoonish performance with anachronistic slang. “Heil me, man!” he enthuses early on, nipping a joke from Ernst Lubitsch’s 1942 Nazi-occupation comedy To Be Or Not Be. And this pretty much sums up Waititi’s humor: He says “man” where one might not expect him to. Jojo’s jokes, such as they are, come across like softballs lobbed straight over the plate. There’s a bit about how tedious it is to offer the customary Nazi greeting to a room full of acquaintances. There’s a gag detailing a Nazi captain’s garish uniform designs. A dopey kid in a Nazi uniform mishandles a bazooka. Etc.

A major problem here is that playing this historical material for laughs feels utterly facile. This is especially true when it comes to the indoctrination of the impressionable youth, which Jojo takes as its ostensible subject. (The opening credits score footage of Nazi rallies to the Beatles’ German-language version of “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” drawing a nifty connection between Beatlemania and Hitlermania as some manic youth cult, which the film never bothers to develop.) Take the Nazi Education Ministry’s introduction of “social arithmetic,” in schools, which reworked basic math lessons as forms of indoctrination. One such question, no-joke, asked: “The proportion of nordic-nordic-dalian blood in the German people is estimated at 4/5 of the population. A third of these can be regarded as blond. According to these estimates, how many blond people must there be in the German population of 66 million?” Played straight, this sort of profoundly terrifying indoctrination may call attention to its own inanity. But Waititi, who is seemingly possessed by the desire to make sure his audience gets it, lest his “let’s laugh at the Nazis” gambit be deemed garish or tasteless, takes pains to double-underline the jokes.

Early on, Rockwell’s Captain Klenzendorf even acknowledges the pointlessness of incuclating kids like Jojo, given the advancing Allied armies and the Reich’s nigh-inevitable defeat. Another laugh-line: “We Aryans are one thousand times more civilized than any other race. Now get your things together, kids, it’s time to burn some books!” This smug, knowing quality defines Waititi’s approach. Jojo Rabbit’s big revelation is that the Nazi ideology of ethnic superiority was cobbled together on a wobbly ground of rank hypocrisy and, even more broadly, that love is preferable to hate. It is boringly self-congratulatory, obsequiously flattering both the audience and the filmmakers.

Despite its evident failings, the film took home the coveted Peoples’ Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, an honor that serves as something of a bellwether for aspiring Oscar-season contenders (previous winners include American Beauty, Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, 12 Years a Slave and Green Book, all of which went on to win Best Picture). This commendation is hardly surprising given how much Jojo shares with these other certified crowd-pleasers. With its mile-wide lampooning and deliberate avoidance of the breadth of Nazism’s horrors (anti-Semitism may be front-and-centre, but the Holocaust itself is never confronted head-on), Jojo Rabbit never risks actually disturbing its audience. Instead, they are left comforted by the notion that it is bad to hate and that simply recognizing that truism is the basis of a moral life.

This is too bad. Especially because Waititi’s plot depicts the ways that satire can pierce through ideology and change an audience’s outlook. When young Johannes discovers the refugee Elsa in his house, he commits to writing a book about the supposed Jewish menace, in a bid to ingratiate himself to the Nazi brass who deem him a feckless coward. The poker-faced Elsa indulges him, playing directly to the child’s paranoia, feeding him “facts” about the age at which Jewish children sprout their horns, and how they sleep suspended upside-down from the ceiling, like vampire bats. Like a good satirist, Elsa assumes her oppressor’s point-of-view, exposing the utter stupidity of his beliefs by playing right to them. The disconnect between Elsa’s increasingly fiendish descriptions of Jews and her own personality (alternating between tender and tough) rupture’s Jojo’s dizzy faith in the Nazi party, creating a crack of cognitive dissonance that she pries open.