Indigenous Voters Need a Reason to Care About Canada

Canadian government and culture, when compared to the U.S., is strides ahead: the nation’s largest media outlet, the CBC, has a thriving Indigenous affairs unit; its government actively acknowledges and is working to address the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis (MMIW); some of the best work to come out of Canada’s film industry in the past two decades has been distinctly, unapologetically Indigenous in both subject and production.

But reconciliation is not relative; a government either makes good on the promises to reform the systems that have long threatened Indigenous people and their culture, or it does not. Canada—and specifically the Liberal Party over the past four years of its majority power—has not. Trudeau, like his American counterpart in former president Barack Obama, who endorsed him last week, ultimately left a first-term legacy that provided beautiful, progressive rhetoric on the healing and drastic reversal in federal policy needed for his Indigenous constituents, but provided little by the way of concrete action.

For the past month, Indigenous writers in the Canadian media, both national and local, have bemoaned the lack of discussion on Indigenous issues in the 2019 election. In early September, Tanya Talaga, an Anishinaabe columnist for the Toronto Sun, denounced Trudeau’s silence in the wake of a court’s decision to demand the city of Ottawa compensate Indigenous children $2 billion for years of “willfully and recklessly” underfunding their child welfare program. Three weeks later, and three days before the deadline to do so, Trudeau’s government appealed the decision.



As a result of this silence and antagonistic governing from the party purportedly claiming to be on their side, Indigenous voter numbers in Canada were expected, going into Monday’s election, to dip from their historic 2015 rates, barring a surprising turnout. When previously asked about why they might sit out this election, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit voters had said that it might be more useful to return to participating solely in their own governments instead of waiting on Canada’s federal system to come through for them. “There are things set in place that you can’t change, that they can’t change,” Vivian Pratt, a would-be voter from the Constance Lake First Nation, told CBC, referring to the Canadian government. “But we can change them. We can stand up for our land and voice our opinions.” (For those curious what Indigenous governance looks like, read this profile of the Haudenosaunee.)

For their part, First Nations leaders have been very open in addressing the decision by their people to abstain from the 2019 prime minister election. A large portion of the apathy stems from the aforementioned sentiment that anti-Indigenousness is a bipartisan effort. But it’s also a problem of Indigenous people being disallowed from dictating the terms of engagement when it comes to campaign and election events. Not a single one of the 2019 debates featured an Indigenous panelist or moderator.