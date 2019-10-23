Why Do Pundits Love the Unity Myth?

Few of [his] rivals grapple as persuasively as he does with what’s on the line in this election: not just the need to prevent four more years of Trump but also the need to pull America out of its partisan death spiral and rediscover the common ground, civic grace, and cultural glue that have been lost.

This is spoken like a man who has not been following politics for the last decade. While majorities, even super-majorities, of voters agree on certain issues, such as raising taxes on the very rich, American politics in recent years has been dominated by in-group/out-group dynamics, not to mention widespread resentment of fastidiously groomed elites like Buttigieg, who went to Harvard and worked at McKinsey. It seems vanishingly unlikely that any candidate for the Democratic nomination can create the kind of unity that Buttigieg is selling, particularly when Buttigieg himself has struggled to attract Democratic constituents other than big-money donors and educated white liberals.



Who are so many in the media reluctant to accept this basic reality? One reason is that appeals for unity have the benefit of reminding readers that members of the media do not play for any team (besides Team America, naturally). There’s the pundit’s desire to appear authentic as well, with “unity” standing in for some deeper understanding of the wants and needs of people in “the heartland.”

Most importantly, calls to “bring the country together” are a way of covering up discomfort with proposals that reek too strongly of any ideology other than the center-left liberalism that drove Democratic politics for decades. Despite the fact that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have galvanized new voters with their rejection of Third Way politics, pundits insist that candidates must moderate their stances. It is an approach, they insist, that will result in the country magically coming together—despite the fact that there is no evidence that the more modest proposals of Barack Obama, a far more charismatic politician than Buttigieg, did any such thing.