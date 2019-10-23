Why Do Pundits Love the Unity Myth?

Pete Buttigeg’s surge in the polls—if you can call rocketing to fourth place in Iowa a “surge”—has been built on a simple narrative: He alone can unite a divided country. Buttigieg has warned Democrats that identity politics and the ambitious domestic policy agenda of his rivals risk further tearing the country apart. “Our country will be horrifyingly polarized, even more than now ... after everything we are about to go through,” he said at the Democratic debate earlier this month.



Buttigieg’s bold idea is really one of the oldest in politics. Like Barack Obama before him, he is selling a dream of “unity,” which is what makes him a recognizable, almost nostalgic figure to both establishment Democrats and the Obama-era operatives who now grace the green rooms of CNN and MSNBC. Never mind that Obama himself spent much of his administration being stymied by a Republican opposition that understood the politics of polarization better than he did, or that Obama’s successor rose to power by questioning his American citizenship and playing the politics of division. In this hyper-partisan moment, “unity” is a curiously resilient aspiration—one that lives on in large part thanks to the punditocracy.



As a trope, “unity” can look a lot like naked ideology masquerading as pragmatism. Writing about Elizabeth Warren’s debate performance, for example, Slate’s William Saletan wondered if the candidate’s “extremism” will doom her candidacy—unless, upon winning the nomination, she softens her position on Medicare for All and rebrands “herself as a sensible progressive who can unite the country.” It’s odd how calls for unity so often coincide with calls for market-driven centrism.



Then there’s the bad faith unity argument propagated by the right. Assessing the Democratic Party’s presidential field, former George W. Bush strategist Karl Rove mused that “it’s difficult to unite a country while also accusing it of being led and dominated by white bigots.” Here, unity is trotted out as a shield as part of Karl Rove’s cynical effort to stop Democrats from pointing out the obvious fact that Donald Trump’s party is really racist.

