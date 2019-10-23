The Last Stand in Lordstown

But ratification remains a big “if.” Earlier this week, workers at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, facility narrowly rejected the agreement, 1673 to 1666. According to O’Hara, about 350 workers from Lordstown had been transferred to Spring Hill earlier this year, which likely affected the “no” vote. He expects a similar result on Thursday. “Just speaking for 1112, I’m going to say the majority of them, no matter whether they’re in the Valley or in another state, will probably be voting no,” O’Hara said. Denison agreed: “I’ve talked to a couple people that were on the fence, but I haven’t heard, ‘Yes, I’m voting on this.’ The overwhelming majority are ‘no’...”

As I wrote in June, Lordstown workers have a history of rebellion—both against the company and the UAW International. “I have been feeling for several months that we probably would not be reopened,” O’Hara said. “I know that GM was dead set on never opening that plant again and I think they wanted to break up Local 1112 because the local’s always been a thorn in their side, going all the way back to the early 1970s.”

In the 1970s, Lordstown was ground zero for working-class disaffection. “A new generation of workers who came of age during the counterculture and Vietnam War era had little interest in listening to the authority of the foremen in their factories,” said Erik Loomis, historian and author of A History of America in Ten Strikes. “They didn’t have much interest in spending thirty years working the drudgery of a GM assembly line either. They wanted more control over their lives on and off the job.” The workers struck in 1972, demanding changes to the production process, slowing down the assembly line and reining in belligerent managers. But the UAW leadership settled with GM for the usual terms: improved wages and benefits, rather than more control over production. “The Lordstown strike of 1972 could have been the first blow toward a new era of thinking about work and life for the American working class,” Loomis said. “Instead, deindustralization, capital mobility, automation, and union-busting decimated the working class.”





The current strike was long-brewing, born of decades of concessionary contracts—particularly the two-tier (in practice, more like four-tier) wage system that was agreed to during desperate economic times in 2007. And once again, the Lordstown workers feel betrayed by UAW’s leaders. “To me, the strike was a huge fail on International’s part, because the membership did their job, and then some,” Denison said. The members from around the country came together not because the International leadership asked them to, he said, but “because they’ve been beaten down so much in the factory shop floor.”

“The ability of UAW leaders in Detroit to reopen factories such as Lordstown is pretty limited. The union isn’t that strong anymore,” Loomis noted. “On the other hand, in the nearly half-century since Lordstown, union leaders also haven’t thought outside the box to empower communities such as Lordstown and have too often worked with companies to actively disempower workers in exchange for small contract victories and good relationships with the Big Three automakers.”