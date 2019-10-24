Trump Is Using His Ukraine Playbook Against the Senate

More broadly, the resolution and the memo adopt some of the White House’s talking points about the inquiry’s legitimacy, albeit tepidly. They note that the House didn’t vote to formally open an impeachment inquiry after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement last month, as it had in the Nixon and Clinton impeachment sagas. That would give House Republicans the ability to subpoena witnesses of their own. The resolution also criticizes House investigators for denying Trump certain privileges enjoyed by Bill Clinton’s legal team in 1998, including the ability to sit in on all depositions and question the witnesses themselves. House Democrats are reportedly planning public hearings next month that would ameliorate most of these concerns. Trump will have ample opportunities to defend himself during the Senate trial as well.

The resolution’s concerns about the integrity of the impeachment process can’t be separated from Trump’s efforts to subvert that process. The Senate effectively becomes a court when it conducts an impeachment trial. A group of House lawmakers will serve as prosecutors; Trump’s lawyers will act as defense attorneys. Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over it. And the senators themselves are the jurors. They will hear the evidence and testimony, deliberate amongst themselves, and then vote on whether the president is guilty or not guilty. Every senator knows the gravity of the situation. It will likely be the most important vote that many of them ever cast.

Trump’s allies aren’t taking any chances. Just as they tried to box in Zelenskiy, so too are they now trying to box in Republican senators. Earlier this week, The Daily Beast reported that Trump recently fumed to his allies that the GOP’s Senate majority hasn’t defended him as enthusiastically as he wants. Most of that frustration, the report said, was directed at Graham and McConnell, who introduced Thursday’s resolution. Trump wants his future jurors to pass judgment on the inquiry—and his own actions, by extension—before the House can finish or formally present their evidence.