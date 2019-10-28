In Mrs. Fletcher, Porn Is the Path to Self-Discovery

Here’s a thumbnail: Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn) is a divorcee. In the first episode, directed by Nicole Holofcener, she’s helping Brendan (Jackson White), her only child, pack for college. Really, she’s doing the packing; Brendan is having one last hurrah with his high school cohort. We get a glimpse of Fletcher at work—she’s the director of a community senior center—and tangling with her ex-husband, Ted (Josh Hamilton). But mostly we see her slipping slowly toward the inexorable crisis of being an empty-nester. She’s lonely. She’s bored. She feels adrift, unaccustomed to having only her own needs to tend to. Sex isn’t the answer for her, but pornography does scratch some itch. It doesn’t seem altogether that dirty; indeed, it’s almost sweet, as though watching strangers have sex is showing Eve how to be fully human.

The first episode is a gift from Perrotta to Hahn. Not a lot happens, and Hahn makes hay of this. She goes from firm and professional after an embarrassing incident in the office to indulgent and exasperated in the scenes with her son. Hahn seems to be relishing every minute. And it’s so fun to watch her salvage the more clichéd business—the physical comedy of a petite woman loading a minivan, or the trite sight of a mom wielding a wine glass.

None of this will surprise Hahn’s fans. They’re rightly awaiting this moment: a big-budget prestige vehicle for a beloved indie-adjacent performer—the sitcom ringer (Parks and Recreation) or ensemble player (Transparent) who upstages the stars. It’s bracing to see a woman of 46 given free rein to be smart, and vulnerable, and sexy, too, and Hahn is that, at once confident and defenseless in the scenes that require her to shed both inhibition and clothing.