In Mrs. Fletcher, Porn Is the Path to Self-Discovery

I read Tom Perrotta’s Mrs. Fletcher in one day. Of course I did—the novel as irresistible trap, impossible not to devour in a sitting, is his métier. Perrotta is more entertainer than artiste, but some writers are adept at sentences and some at character and Perrotta’s genius happens to be story. It’s no wonder he’s had such a successful run in Hollywood: Election and Little Children on the big screen (the latter got him an Oscar nomination), and, for HBO, first The Leftovers and now Mrs. Fletcher.

The series adaptation of Perrotta’s 2017 book stretches over seven episodes; the network will release one weekly, clearly hoping to build a hit rather than inundate us with yet another binge. Though I’m ethically bound to honor HBO’s embargo of plot details, it would anyway be morally wrong to spoil the story that Perrotta (who wrote the first and last episodes himself) has constructed.

Here’s a thumbnail: Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn) is a divorcee. In the first episode, directed by Nicole Holofcener, she’s helping Brendan (Jackson White), her only child, pack for college. Really, she’s doing the packing; Brendan is having one last hurrah with his high school cohort. We get a glimpse of Fletcher at work—she’s the director of a community senior center—and tangling with her ex-husband, Ted (Josh Hamilton). But mostly we see her slipping slowly toward the inexorable crisis of being an empty-nester. She’s lonely. She’s bored. She feels adrift, unaccustomed to having only her own needs to tend to. Sex isn’t the answer for her, but pornography does scratch some itch. It doesn’t seem altogether that dirty; indeed, it’s almost sweet, as though watching strangers have sex is showing Eve how to be fully human.

The first episode is a gift from Perrotta to Hahn. Not a lot happens, and Hahn makes hay of this. She goes from firm and professional after an embarrassing incident in the office to indulgent and exasperated in the scenes with her son. Hahn seems to be relishing every minute. And it’s so fun to watch her salvage the more clichéd business—the physical comedy of a petite woman loading a minivan, or the trite sight of a mom wielding a wine glass.