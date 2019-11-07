Honey Boy Is a Taste of Stardom’s Bitter Reality

People who make movies love to make movies about the people who make movies. I suppose it makes sense; “silver screen” is another way to describe a mirror. Honey Boy is director Alma Har’el’s movie, but people talk about it as Shia LeBeouf’s, not just because he wrote it and stars in it, but because it’s so obviously based on his life that it’s less entertainment than exorcism.

LeBeouf, now 33, has been working in Hollywood since he was twelve. He’s adhered thoroughly to the familiar script of the child star: first adored, then aged out of sweetness into an adult actor without a trace of baby fat, then disgraced, now reincarnated. Or at the very least repentant—you could think of Honey Boy as the eighth step of the twelve AA recommends, a request for forgiveness, for the performance art provocations, the I’m-a-serious-actor-shenanigans, the predictable skirmish with the law. Honey Boy is deadly earnest in documenting the arc just described: a portrait of the artist as a ruined young man.

The first shot of the film gives us Otis (Lucas Hedges), a twenty-something blockbuster star, tethered into cables like the marionette he is; the film then winds back to show us pre-adolescent Otis (Noah Jupe) and how the boy became the man. The script only sketches in the adult Otis—glimpses of the various roles he inhabits, his rowdy off-screen behavior—before dispatching him to rehab. The film understands that the adult is less interesting than the child, which is unfortunate for Hedges, who is left with little to do but brood. The compelling characters here are young Otis, avatar for young LeBeouf, and James, his terrible hanger-on stage dad, played by LeBeouf himself.

That LeBeouf has morphed into tabloid caricature is especially poignant given his talent as a performer. As a child, he was near savant; charismatic, funny, sweet. His generation first came to know him as the charming dork Louis on a forgettable Disney series called Even Stevens. In his adolescence, he led the cast of the big screen adaptation of Louis Sachar’s beloved young adult novel Holes. These were entertainments for children, an audience often indifferent to quality (though in 2003, A.O. Scott did call Holes “the best film released by a major American studio so far this year”). But if you revisit either of these, LeBeouf’s star power—and his comic timing—are indisputable.