Honey Boy Is a Taste of Stardom’s Bitter Reality

It’s hard to watch LeBeouf play what I can only assume is a faithful depiction of his father: potbellied, mulleted, sporting the least flattering eyeglasses known to man, full of bluster as he reminisces about his glory days as a rodeo clown. He’s both loving and terrifying, protective of his son as a miser would be of any asset. When he bursts onto a set to interrupt a shoot that’s gone into overtime, you can almost believe that he’s more concerned dad than jealous interloper. James is plainly demeaned by his son’s burgeoning success, the very thing for which he’s worked so hard. There’s love there, but there’s also anger, envy, and shame, as he mocks the size of his son’s penis, urges him to rehearse, allows him to smoke and take drugs. LeBeouf is carrying violence within him from the moment he struts onto screen, but still we wince when it erupts. Did he find catharsis in this? It’s almost like the role-playing exercise a therapist would recommend.

The child star’s lot is untenable because they must perform an innocence that’s simultaneously sacrificed upon their becoming performers. Go to any playground and watch as toddlers (who know nothing!) hold still for their parents’ iPhone eye. The child performer’s instinct is only to please an adult. (Forget about the money, if you can.) Two decades on, LeBeouf still seems to want to please, both audiences and his pop. Honey Boy isn’t a hit job but a reckoning. The movie has some music video visual flourishes, but it’s still a serious and even affecting work. One of the most poignant moments of abuse is when James taunts his son with the line “You lie for a living.” That’s the conundrum, as old as the boy who cried wolf. Is this movie true or is everything an actor says ultimately dishonest?

The film closes with snapshots of LaBeouf with his dad; manipulative, sure, but also unsettling. Watching LeBeouf embody the man who tormented him—in his account of it, anyway—is harder than watching him in flagrante delicto in Nymphomaniac. But LaBeouf is still, decades on, a pleasure to watch; I hope, for him, more opportunities to perform. He lies for a living, yes, but he’s good at it.