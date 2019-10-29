The False Comfort of Higher Seawalls

It’s been over two years since Hurricane Harvey brought Houston to its knees. Prior to that, America’s energy capital thought it was prepared for a major hurricane like Harvey. The entire city directs water into a series of bayous, canals and reservoirs—2,500 miles of channels for moving water—then on into the Gulf of Mexico. Most Houstonians casually accept this drainage system that keeps them dry, albeit precariously, in a former wetland. But Harvey’s 27 trillion gallon rain dump forced authorities to deliberately flood west Houston to keep two main reservoirs from failing. The flooding damaged or destroyed nearly 135,000 homes and killed 88 people.

As climate change races towards us, hurricanes are growing more destructive. Studies have suggested that today’s climate made Harvey more intense than it might have otherwise been. Such storms will become more frequent. Basic physics dictates that a warmer atmosphere holds more water, meaning that heavy downpours are becoming all the more common and intense as the world heats up. An ever-changing and transmogrifying enemy is hard to tackle: “It highlights the need to consider that our hazards are changing over time, and that we should be considering those changes in the design of our infrastructure,” Antonia Sebastian, a flood engineer at Rice University, said in a 2017 press release on her and other scientists’ Harvey-related research.

An investigation by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica in 2016 found that Houston was a “sitting duck” for the next big hurricane. Last year, Harris County, which includes Houston, passed a $2.5 billion flood control bond—a mere drop in the bucket toward the $30 billion estimated to be needed just to protect against a 100-year flood. (For reference, Harvey was considered a 500-year flood—and it was Houston’s third in three years.)

While Hurricane Harvey’s biblical onslaught on Houston will be remembered as one of the most destructive hurricanes to ever strike the United States, the city is far from the only place in the U.S. vulnerable to disastrous flooding or other natural disasters. Countering them with large infrastructure investments has many downsides, including exacerbating inequality, Daniel Aldrich, a political scientist and director of the Security and Resilience Program at Northeastern University, told me. After all, infrastructure is often erected to protect vulnerable settlements -- which are usually poorer settlements -- because more affluent areas have the means to build new homes in less vulnerable areas. Case in point: New Orleans’s failed levees during Hurricane Katrina disproportionately affected the poor neighborhoods which sat below sea level, housing around 30 percent of the population.

And then there are the profiteers who cash in as the climate crisis takes hold across the United States. In a disaster capitalism free-for-all, firms win publicly financed contracts to rebuild an area struck by natural disasters while paying little if any tax on their profits. After Hurricane Katrina, many—including the occasional corrupt politician—have made a fortune from rebuilding New Orleans. The goal: wipe out the old pre-hurricane city and capitalize it instead. This only forces development in high-risk areas. When the next big disaster comes, that can be catastrophic.