Pete Buttigieg Is Still Fighting the Last War

Had Buttigieg won his bid to become chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2017, his war might have become our war again. There’s still a chance it will. The Buttigieg project has been to align the trajectory of the Democratic Party with his own personal trajectory. In lieu of the philosophical underpinnings he and his college friends were searching for, Buttigieg is offering Democrats himself and the scaffolding of a dated rhetorical framework.

The task ahead of the Democratic Party is not just the redefining of certain political terms and debates but the remaking of our country and economy. The realization of this has finally brought about a Democratic renaissance—but not the one Buttigieg imagined back in college. As such, it is not clear that he understands the grand and terrifying possibilities before us now—whether the existential questions facing this country and planet are truly appreciable to a man convinced the mayorship of South Bend, Indiana, has prepared him for the presidency of the United States. What is certain is that Pete Buttigieg—the millennial candidate, the candidate of generational change—is a man stuck out of time, a Rip Van Winkle who’s somehow managed to keep both his boyish looks and sense of mission.

Somewhere at this very moment—in Cambridge or Oxford, or New Haven, or Princeton—an undergraduate is furrowing his brow about what the Democratic Party should do in 2020. We will hear from him eventually. He will leave with the right degree and maybe get another. He will do the right nonprofit work and maybe move on to the right consulting job. The necessary introductions will be made. The necessary recommendations will be written. He will then feel something missing—he will hear, suddenly and loudly, a call to something nobler than employment in the private sector. A call to public service. This, at any rate, is what his memoir will say. He will win something. And then he will be everywhere. On television. On NPR. He will appear in newspapers if there are still newspapers to appear in. He will win awards no one has heard of. He will be one of 30 under 30, or 40 under 40, or Someone to Watch. And, dutifully, we will. We will listen to ideas that would have been dubiously useful 15, 20, or 25 years earlier. We will be asked to vote for them. And, if we know what’s good for us, we will not.