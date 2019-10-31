The Class War of Fare-Dodging Crackdowns

NYPD tasered and arrested 2 teenagers for fare evasion. It’s important to note that @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo have stationed NYPD at train stations located in the poorest Black Latinx neighborhoods in NYC. #NoNewCops pic.twitter.com/q7W5XAV25m — Achmat X (@AchmatX) October 29, 2019

In another incident, a bystander trying to break up a fight (at the 55-second mark in the video below), was blindsided by a right hook from a uniformed officer that landed him square in the jaw and sent him tumbling to the ground.

You should’ve posted it with the audio, here it is for the people who want to see. The nypd started this whole chaos and that officer assaulted a bystander who was just walking past. pic.twitter.com/iQFZH8x7DO — Allen McCoy (@AllenMDesigns) October 27, 2019

The stories go on and on forming a disturbing trend—according to the MTA’s own data, of the 148 people arrested for evasion in the second quarter of 2019, 101 of those stopped by police were black.

Andrew Cuomo’s decision to send these police to the subway tunnels in the first place is all the more mystifying given that—as AM New York reported—fare evasion in the subways is a minor affair compared to fare evasion on buses: The revenue lost from the top-five bus routes with the highest fare evasion rates is equal to that of revenue lost from turnstile-hoppers at the top-50 subway stations.

Moreover, were the MTA actually concerned with lowering its operating costs, hiring 500 full-time officers would seem counterproductive. The Citizens Budget Commission, a non-profit, nonpartisan group that studies how tax dollars are spent with a focus on efficiency, found in September that the first year of paying the salaries and benefits of the officers and the 81 managers needed to oversee them will cost the MTA $56 million; if the MTA maintains the approach for ten years, the annual cost will double, to $119 million, over a third of what it says it now loses to fare evasion.

This past August, Governing magazine published a report, “Addicted to Fines,” looking at similar fine-heavy approaches being taken by various local governments and agencies. Connecting the dots already reported by local news outlets, from upstate New York to Louisiana to Texas to Mississippi, Governing found that in almost 600 U.S. jurisdictions, at least 10 percent of the town, city, or county general fund revenues came from fines; for 284 of those, the number was above 20 percent. In essence, fare fines (i.e. fines in excess of the original cost of fare) were operating similarly to speed traps: as an alternate source of revenue.

Last December, the Washington D.C. council voted to decriminalize fare evasion, against the wishes of Metro leaders, who warned that the move would produce “significant safety and financial consequences.” Four weeks later, the Metro announced that 2018 had been the lowest year for crime in the system since 2000. In May, a poll was released showing that Metro riders were enjoying the system at a rate nearing their mid-decade peak. That’s not to assume causation with the decriminalization of evasion, and even comparing the D.C. Metro—a relatively confined operation that infamously shuts down too early to bring home those who venture out to see late-night sports or concert events—to New York City’s sprawling 24/7 system is not a perfect match. But it is to say that there very clearly is an alternative way for the MTA to approach its many issues. Instead, it has chosen the costly path of physical resistance.

MTA: Do not evade the fare! We’re hiring 500 more cops to crackdown on fare evasion!



Also @MTA: pic.twitter.com/ixsx3xt6Zx — Mermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@HometownVenus) October 29, 2019

Ultimately, as with many other ways poverty is de facto criminalized in American life, New York’s anti-fare-dodging campaigns involve people at the top, hauling down seven- and six-figure salaries, telling working people able to afford weekly and monthly MetroCards that the people making even less than them are the problem. An alternative to participating in this campaign would be simple: If the fare machines are even functional that day and you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a weekly or monthly card with unlimited rides, don’t snitch—just swipe it forward.