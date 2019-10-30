Mega-Donor Ambassadors Are Corrupting American Diplomacy

Not all of Trump’s non-career ambassadors gave him money. Some of the most important posts have gone to other elected officials. Jon Huntsman and Terry Branstad, who respectively serve as ambassadors to Russia and China, previously served as governors. So did Nikki Haley, who represented the U.S. at the United Nations until earlier this year. Scott Brown, the current ambassador to New Zealand, is a former Massachusetts senator. But even key diplomatic posts aren’t off-limits to those who’ve made financial contributions: David Friedman, who donated $50,000 to the Trump campaign and the RNC in 2016, currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Telecommunications advancements and the modern campaign-finance system helped transform top diplomatic posts into lucrative sources of patronage. The White House taping system recorded Richard Nixon discussing the process in candid detail. “My point is that anybody who wants to be an ambassador must at least give $250,000,” he instructed White House Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman in 1971. “Yeah,” Haldeman replied, “I think any contributor under $100,000 we shouldn’t consider for any kind of thing.” Nixon later suggested in the tapes that his personal lawyer had told donors that a quarter-million dollar contribution to his 1972 re-election campaign would be the minimum requirement for an ambassadorship.

There’s strong evidence that lush overseas postings flow frictionlessly to a presidential candidate’s most generous backers.

Modern presidents probably aren’t so explicitly transactional about the practice. But there’s strong evidence that lush overseas postings flow frictionlessly to a presidential candidate’s most generous backers. In 2012, two Pennsylvania State University researchers published a study that found a strong correlation between non-career appointments, placement in safe countries, and the size of the nominee’s campaign contributions. Drawing upon data from Barack Obama’s first term, the researchers found that campaign donations between “$650,000 and $700,000 generate a 90% probability of appointment to a [wealthy developed country] for personal and bundled campaign contributors respectively.”

A quick glance at the list of U.S. ambassadors to the Court of St. James’s—the formal title for diplomats sent to the United Kingdom—underscores the situation. Woody Johnson, the current ambassador and an owner of the New York Jets, donated $1.5 million to Trump’s inaugural committee and campaign efforts. Johnson’s predecessor, Matthew Barzun, served as Obama’s national finance chairman and bundled more than $1 million for his campaign. Barzun’s predecessor, Louis Susman, reportedly earned the nickname “the Vacuum Cleaner” for his fundraising skills on behalf of Democratic politicians. Susman’s predecessor, Robert Tuttle, gave more than $100,000 to George W. Bush’s campaign. Tuttle turned out to be quite fortunate to have earned the post with such a scant offering: The PSU study estimated that the price range for London “lies between $650,000 and $2.3 million.”



While their personal connections to presidents may give donor-ambassadors an edge when it comes to policy decisions, they are hardly the most qualified people to take the job. That inexperience can bring scandal. Cynthia Strom, one of Obama’s ambassadors to Luxembourg, resigned the post in 2011 shortly before an inspector’s general report described her as “aggressive, bullying, hostile, and intimidating.” NPR reported that some State Department employees accepted transfers to Kabul and Baghdad as a result. Larry Lawrence, who raised millions for Democrats and later served as Bill Clinton’s ambassador to Switzerland in the 1990s, was fined by the FEC for exceeding federal donation limits. Lawrence’s body was later exhumed from Arlington National Cemetery after it emerged that he had fabricated his service in World War II.