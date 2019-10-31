Did a Drug Company Illegally Experiment on a Louisiana Prisoner?

According to NYU Langone’s Caplan and other medical ethicists, BioCorRx does not have the authority to determine whether a procedure conducted in a prison setting is a trial or a program. This should still have been determined by an independent review board.

“If you are using an unapproved drug, you can’t just call it a therapeutic program,” Caplan said. “You should be in front of an institutional review board in the U.S. if you’re going to do something of which the outcome is unknown.”

And even if this wasn’t a trial, the drug company and the Department of Corrections still cannot offer a program featuring an unapproved drug without an IRB. “It’s likely illegal,” Caplan said. “You can get penalties, fines, be prohibited from doing research in the future. It’s not just unethical.”

BioCorRx disputes the notion that prisoners need special oversight to receive non-FDA approved drugs. “Tens of thousands of U.S. citizens have received Naltrexone implants over [the last] two decades. It’s nothing new,” Granier said. “Why is the general population different from the prisoner population when it comes to receiving medical care?”



The answer is pretty straightforward: There are special rules in place for prisoners because, unlike the general population, it’s not clear they can give true informed consent. That is why any clinical programs need to be reviewed by a prisoner advocate, which BioCorRX has told me it also had not done. “I wouldn’t expect a hospital administrator or an academic researcher to know the dynamics of prison staff,” said Bruce Reilly, deputy director of Voice of the Experienced (VOTE), a New Orleans nonprofit that advocates for prisoners.

To be fair, there is a dire need for more opioid treatment programs. Opioid overdose is the leading cause of death for formerly incarcerated people in the U.S. “Prisoners with opiate addictions who are released from prison without any medications have a particularly high overdose death in the weeks after they leave prison,” said George Woody, a University of Pennsylvania emeritus professor of psychiatry who has studied the efficiency of Naltrexone implants. “It’s an under-treated group.”

The drug Naltrexone can thoroughly block opioid effects—including overdose. And the implant version could be a lot more effective than the FDA-approved Naltrexone pills and shots. Studies have shown people with opioid addiction often give in to craving and stop taking the daily oral pills. An implant is a good way to provide a sustained release of Naltrexone over the course of three months.

Alvin Dutruch, the 39-year-old male who received a Naltrexone implant at Louisiana State Penitentiary, described his implant as a “game-changer.” Dutruch’s addiction to opioids had landed him in prison three times. “I was always using within 48 to 72 hours after my release,” he said. “My cravings were so overwhelming they never allowed me to get help.”

But after receiving the Naltrexone implant, he had a very different experience re-entering society. “It was the first time that I’d gotten out of prison, the first thing I was thinking about wasn’t going to get high,” he said. “That allowed me to actually go into a recovery process.”

But this doesn’t absolve BioCorRx from failing to go through the proper channels to implement its program. After the prison was criticized for giving an unapproved drug to a prisoner, the Louisiana Department of Corrections discontinued its use of Naltrexone implants in the spring. “Now people in prison won’t get the help that the general population gets. This is the opposite of prisoner advocacy,” lamented Granier, the CEO of BioCorRx.

Yet the company did not respond to questions about whether it would be willing to get an IRB or work with prisoner advocates to restart the Naltrexone implant program. As with any endeavor where profits are involved, there’s more to this than helping incarcerated people with addiction re-enter society.