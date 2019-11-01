Fast, Casual, and Out of Control

“I finally quit Chipotle when I was told I had to go on break the very second I clocked into work on the day I was scheduled to close,” she said. “I requested to take my break at a later time and was denied, despite the fact that I’d be on my feet for seven-plus hours. During my time there, I was made to feel like a nuisance because I had priorities other than Chipotle. When I realized Chipotle didn’t care about students, I decided it was no longer the place for me.”

Now workers are banding together to create a more accountable and humane workplace in the restaurant chain. At a recent meeting with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at the 32BJ office in Manhattan, they and several other workers recounted what brought them to join the campaign to organize Chipotle workers. Each person who spoke—from the young pregnant woman feeling pressure to meet quotas to the Spanish-speaking mother struggling to clock enough hours to support her children—stressed the lack of basic respect and dignity on the job. Williams chided the company, saying, “You can thrive and treat people like human beings.”

Espinal, who helped facilitate the meeting, is from a union family, and is the son of another 32BJ member. He got involved because he’s seen the benefits of union membership first-hand; he stresses that fast-food workers deserve the same benefits and security his parents had. What’s more, he suggests, the Chipotle campaign is part of a much larger, nationwide struggle to secure a measure of economic justice in a deeply unequal labor economy.

“I hope to achieve a union for not only Chipotle workers or workers in NYC, but all fast food workers nationwide,” he says. “We are at a point where the economic gap in income and wealth has left most people, especially minorities, struggling just to live. I see this campaign as the first step in giving those who have never had a true, powerful voice, just that, and the ability to make their lives better.”



Asked about the unionization effort and these workers’ accusations, Laurie Schalow, the company’s chief reputation officer, said, “Chipotle is committed to creating a safe and engaging work environment for its employees. Chipotle gives workers industry-leading benefits such as debt-free degrees, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, competitive health benefits and quarterly bonuses for all employees, including hourly crew members, up to a month’s worth of pay per year. We encourage our employees to contact us immediately with any concerns so we can respond quickly to make things right.”

Chipotle managers say that the company is doing its best to comply with the law and treat its workers ethically. But I interviewed one former Chipotle executive who says that such talk is only lip service; in reality, higher-ups in the company regard workers as little more than cheap, ready replaced production inputs. “Given the high turnover in quick service restaurants/fast food, the workers are unfortunately seen as being disposable, consciously or unconsciously,” said William Espey, who worked as Chipotle’s Creative Director from 2009 until he left the company in 2018. “From the manager’s perspective, the statistics say that everyone on their crew is going to be gone in seven or eight months, so why care? It’s tragic, this machine that we feed with our souls.”

32BJ SEIU is tightly allied with the ongoing Fight For $15 campaign, which kicked off in New York City in 2012 when more than 200 fast-food workers staged a mass walkout to demand a $15 hourly wage and a union. “Not only did New York fast food workers persevere and win $15 for all low-wage workers in New York, cities around the nation also heard their call and raised minimum wages there too for all their low-wage workers,” 32BJ SEIU President Kyle Bragg said. “Fast food workers are saying it is time to fight and win the second part of our demand: a union for fast food workers in New York City.”

The workers are organized and motivated, the union is pouring time and resources into the campaign, and the city’s suit against Chipotle is ongoing. There are many moving parts in the Chipotle campaign, and a lot of energy around the movement, but for Jahaira Garcia, winning the union would mean more than peace of mind or a bump in her paycheck. Her dream is bigger than that. “A lot of us depend on our income from this job to take care of ourselves and our families,” she said. “Life will be different if I had a union because I will, finally, have a voice on the job. I will have power. I will be treated as a human being. I will be treated with respect.”