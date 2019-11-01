Fast, Casual, and Out of Control

At the center of this latest bout of worker dissent at Chipotle is management’s capricious, disrespectful approach to shift scheduling. Under New York City’s 2017 Fair Workweek legislation (which covers workers regardless of immigration status), employers must give two weeks’ advance written notice of schedules, give 72 hours notice for on-call employees, and give currently employed fast-food workers priority for newly available shifts (as opposed to filling the shifts with new hires). However, Chipotle continues to flout the law, and its workers suffer as a result. This dismal track record is behind New York City’s pending suit against the chain for violating Fair Workweek; city officials are also investigating 17 Chipotle locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan for labor violations. The city is seeking more than $1 million in penalties associated with these investigations, including restitution for the workers.

“Chipotle supervisors wreak havoc in our lives with the way they manipulate our schedules,” said Garcia, who started working at Chipotle after her mother was deported to Mexico a little over a year ago. She’s currently a double major in biology and psychology at City College, and her paychecks from working as a takeout supervisor help support her two younger sisters. Garcia was promoted from a cashier to a takeout specialist in April 2019, but has yet to receive any training for her new position. Juggling classes and a job is hard enough when companies play by the rules, but nearly impossible when they don’t.

“Sometimes, they send us home after we clock in, or call us and tell us not to bother coming in,” she said. “Supervisors would often coerce us into signing a paper saying we requested the change or sometimes forge our signatures to forms saying we requested the change. The reason they do this is because Chipotle wants to keep the cost of labor down, and supervisors’ pay is tied to their ability to maintain a certain payroll. This is not only unfair to us workers; it means we are often working shorthanded. In a workplace that is often stressful, with co-workers at varying levels of competence because of a lack adequate training, that puts those of us on shifts under tremendous pressure to produce under very trying conditions.”