Ady Barkan Is Running Out of Time to Speak

One of Barkan’s five care workers, Izzy, was on duty during our interview. Barkan lives through more discomfort in any given moment than most healthy people would experience on a Greyhound bus trip from Idaho to Pennsylvania. Izzy does her best to minimize that discomfort. He can no longer breathe by himself, instead relying on a ventilator hooked up to the tube in his throat. He can no longer eat; I watched Izzy feed him lunch by pushing several syringes full of liquified food into a tube in his stomach. I watched as she used a suction tube to clear fluids from his throat, which made his whole body shake. If he needed her when she had left the room, she would literally run back to care for him. She is the kind of caregiver that anyone would want at their side at times of medical stress.

I talked to Izzy about her role in Barkan’s life, and her career in what is one of the fastest-growing, yet difficult and chronically underpaid, lines of work. She works for Barkan three or four days a week, in shifts of 10 to 12 hours—but “if we’re short-staffed, Ady will ask me and I’ll stay overnight or I’ll cover a shift.” Barkan is her second ALS patient, and she’s still “learning on the go”; her work with Barkan was her introduction to caring for tracheostomy patients. She said she’s also learning about the movement for single-payer health care, and finds herself “inspired” by it. “When he was like, we need to go knock on doors,” she said, “I was like, yeah, we definitely do need to do something like that.” She said that she’s seen up close what happens when insurance coverage falls short of a client’s needs. In one instance, she recalled a client whose insurance failed to approve the use of critical medical equipment until their disease progressed beyond the point where the equipment in question could no longer help.

Barkan in October, post-tracheostomy. Be a Hero Fund

All of the routinely difficult aspects of care work are made more challenging by Barkan’s inability to speak, grunt, or gesticulate. Barkan’s computer allows him to communicate, but with some difficulty. It’s often simply impractical for him to make the effort. At other times, the communication barrier makes it impossible to convey clear instructions. Izzy will often take a trial and error approach instead, watching Barkan’s slightest gestures—a tilt of the head or a twitch of an eyebrow—to answer questions: Does he need her to fix his computer? Does he want a pillow on his lap or not? Does he need his feet moving up or down?



At one point during my visit, Barkan’s aide, Aiyana, had to pull out a laminated sheet with the letters of the alphabet on it, making her inquiry by painstakingly reading them aloud and watching to see when Barkan raised his eyebrows. Eventually, his needs became clear: He needed his computer screen to be tilted down. We take for granted how normal human conversation works, how complicated it can be, and how we deploy a myriad of verbal and nonverbal cues help us through the process. For Barkan and his caregivers, every urgent need takes an exasperatingly long time to resolve.



Time is the crucial resource he now lacks. The need to bargain for precious days led him to choose to have the tracheostomy surgery. “I wanted to have as much time with my family as possible,” he said. The surgery will extend his life—but it’s a trade-off. Since the surgery, he has “a lot less time in the day ... to write or read the news, or think, because the care work is now so much more involved, requiring constantly cleaning the tubes to avoid infections. So it’s good, in that I will have more time with my family and breathing is easier, but it’s far from perfect.”



His family does not lack for one other crucial resource: money. Barkan said he has “wealthy supporters” who help cover the $20,000 he currently spends on his care each month. That’s $240,000 a year, or four times the median household income. (It’s not just his care that causes them problems: He told me that their insurer had recently told them his wife would need to find a new OB-GYN, since theirs would no longer be in their network, as of the beginning of November. She is due to give birth November 15.) As Barkan pointed out, “that’s not an option available to most people. It’s why ALS patients here simply die early or go bankrupt instead,” whereas in Japan, he notes, it’s “fully covered by the country’s national health care policy, and it’s why ALS patients live so much longer there.”



Americans who could be alive are dead now, silenced by the policy decisions we have made together.

Examples like that are a frightening demonstration of why Barkan’s advocacy is so powerful: Americans who could be alive are dead now, silenced by the policy decisions we have made together. We could cover long-term care, but we don’t. Medicaid has a complicated set of requirements for who is eligible for long-term care coverage, one that’s led some couples to forsake their marriage vows or live apart from one another, all in the hopes of lowering their assets in order to maintain or regain the eligibility. Barkan’s life and work demonstrates the horror that disease can wreak upon the lives of families that should be able to live together in peace. It loudly questions the logic of putting sick people through the extra hell and torment of dealing with insurance companies.



Ady Barkan teaches you what a voice really is. It’s not simply the vibrations of air pushed through vocal cords; it’s the force of a unique perspective matched with the moral urgency of a just demand. And Barkan, his speech stolen from him, is perhaps the most powerful voice in the fight to fundamentally transform our health care system into something more fundamentally equitable; a living, and dying, example of why Medicare for All is necessary, and why our current system fails so many people. It is possible that years from now, those who struggle under the savages of the status quo will count themselves fortunate that he lent his voice, loudly and clearly, on their behalf. The question is whether the presidential candidates who heard his story and who cried at his side can can find the courage to speak as well.