How Booing Trump Corrects Media Bias

Trump, as my colleague Matt Ford noted after Game Five of the World Series, “rarely ventures out in public before crowds that aren’t predisposed to like him.” He tends to participate in events where he knows he will receive a rapturous response, like Monday’s pre-election rally with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in Lexington, Kentucky.



While polls have shown that Trump has been broadly and consistently unpopular from the moment that he entered in the White House, he has successfully used these events to change the conversation. He frequently tweets and speaks about commanding the loyalty and admiration of a silent majority of real Americans. He and his supporters use frequently doctored, always misleading Electoral College maps to suggest that he is beloved by the vast swathes of the country—and that his detractors are contained in coastal enclaves that exist in an alternate reality.



This effort has been aided by the media, which has consistently paid significantly more attention to Trump’s supporters than his detractors—despite the fact that the latter have been a much larger group for the past several years. The New York Times has rightfully received criticism for parachuting its reporters into diners in Trump states to ask voters why they’re sticking with the president in spite of whatever embarrassing or borderline treasonous thing he had done most recently. The result has artificially inflated the size of the president’s base of support and its importance in the national perception.

