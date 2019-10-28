Trump’s World Series Boo-Birds Are a Sign of a Healthy Democracy

Generally speaking, there’s a strong taboo in liberal democracies against calling for one’s political opponents to be arrested or imprisoned outright, even when there’s evidence of criminal behavior. This is not a free pass. It’s acceptable and necessary to call for political figures who are accused of wrongdoing to resign from office, to demand that they be fired or dismissed, and to urge the electorate to not vote for them. Authoritarian regimes have a tendency to criminalize opposition or dissent; the taboo, in theory, helps prevent free societies from falling into the same habit.

Trump, for his part, doesn’t seem to care about political norms or taboos as a matter of principles. He invokes them when it suits him and violates them when it doesn’t. He threatened to jail Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 campaign, then claimed he was the victim of a “witch hunt” when his own behavior during that election came under the Justice Department’s scrutiny. He often describes the House’s impeachment inquiry as a would-be coup d’etat while demanding that California Representative Adam Schiff, that inquiry’s lead figure, be arrested for treason. There is no intellectual or philosophical consistency at work here, only pure self-interest.

When all other things are equal, it might be troubling for any crowd to chant that a political figure should be jailed. The problem is also whether elected officials encourage the chants and use them to justify their abuses of power, or whether they discourage it when given the chance. Andrew Scheer, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, intervened earlier this month when a campaign rally in Ontario began chanting “lock him up” while he criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We’re going to vote him out,” Scheer told the crowd. “Vote him out! Vote him out!” (Trudeau later won the election even though Scheer’s party received the most votes.) Elizabeth Warren, one of Trump’s potential Democratic rivals, also stopped a similar chant at a Nevada rally earlier this month aimed at a pro-Trump protester who disrupted it.

All things weren’t equal during Sunday’s burst of public outrage, even though observers like Scarborough thought they were. “So let’s see if I’ve got this straight: When crowds chant ‘Lock her up’ toward Hillary, it is illiberal and anti-American. (I agree),” he wrote on Twitter. “But when crowds chant the same toward Trump, it is suddenly a fulsome exercise of sacred First Amendment rights. What hypocritical clowns.” Pro-Trump and anti-Trump crowds alike have the First Amendment right to chant “lock him/her up,” of course. But the average crowd-goer can’t actually lock anyone up. The president can.

This wasn’t a sign of creeping illiberalism; it was a mocking repudiation of it.

Do Sunday’s events normalize Trump’s illiberal behavior? Context matters. Nobody orchestrated the “lock him up” cheers among the crowd. They arose spontaneously at a sporting event where the president happened to appear, not at a political rally where one of his opponents sought to remove him from office. And they weren’t directed at just any random public official. They were aimed at the president who’s done more than anyone since Richard Nixon to defy the principle that the state’s power to investigate and prosecute shouldn’t be abused to destroy one’s political opponents. This wasn’t a harbinger of creeping illiberalism; it was a mocking repudiation of it.