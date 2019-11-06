Celebrating 150 Years of Simulated Warfare

On November 6, 1869, Rutgers and Princeton—which, just two weeks earlier, had changed its name from the College of New Jersey—played America’s first official college football game. They followed London Football Association rules: 25 on each side, no throwing the ball, no carrying the ball. Also: no pads, no helmets, no targeting penalties. (Rutgers won, 6-4.) Within a few decades, this unkempt stepchild of soccer, medieval mob football, and rugby had become endemic in New England, the Midwest and the South, a rough ritual of young manhood that quickly became not just a metaphor for war, but the ritual re-enactment of war, complete with demonization of the enemy and plenty of brutality, even death.

It’s hardly surprising that the game took hold in a nation still traumatized by the Civil War. Robert E. Lee surrendered in 1865, but some of the country refused to stop fighting. The Klan and other white supremacists terrorized and murdered former slaves; nativists lynched Italian immigrants and shot Jews. The questions of who was a citizen, and who would have access to education and property, remained unsettled. It’s also unsurprising that, from its earliest days, a game based on invading your opponent’s territory and defending your own soil adopted the discourse of America’s bloodiest conflict from its earliest days. The names of some teams kept—and still keep—Lost Cause embers smoldering.

Louisiana State University’s Tigers are named after a company of homegrown Confederates famous for their audacious attacks at First Manassas. College bands kept playing “Dixie” for more than a century after Fort Sumter; the University of Mississippi (where the football team is named, with no attempt at subtlety, the Rebels) clung to the battle flag and “Dixie” until well into the twenty-first century. The University of Florida played Penn State in the 1962 Gator Bowl, just a year after the Nittany Lions’ star defensive lineman, future Hall of Famer Dave Robinson, had broken the bowl’s color barrier; the Gators played with a Confederate battle flag patch on their helmets to show that despite Appomattox, the South had not really surrendered.

College football gave Johnny Reb a do-over. Any meeting between a team from the North and a team from below Mr. Mason’s and Mr. Dixon’s line was yet another battle in the never-ending War. When the University of Alabama unexpectedly beat the University of Washington in the 1926 Rose Bowl, a Georgia newspaper called it “the greatest victory for the South since the first Battle of Bull Run.” In 1920, when Southern institutions such as Georgia Tech and Kentucky’s Centre College (home of the Prayin’ Colonels) played “Yankee” teams, an Alabama journalist deemed it “the most serious invasion of the North since Lee was stopped at Gettysburg.” The great sportswriter (and grandson of a Confederate officer) Grantland Rice also saw Gettysburg in every matchup. When Southern California defeated the University of Tennessee in 1940, Rice rhapsodized on the Volunteers’ gallantry in defeat: “It was a magnificent charge in a lost cause. It was Pickett at Gettysburg.”