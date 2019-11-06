Celebrating 150 Years of Simulated Warfare

Louisiana State University’s Tigers are named after a company of homegrown Confederates famous for their audacious attacks at First Manassas. College bands kept playing “Dixie” for more than a century after Fort Sumter; the University of Mississippi (where the football team is named, with no attempt at subtlety, the Rebels) clung to the battle flag and “Dixie” until well into the twenty-first century. The University of Florida played Penn State in the 1962 Gator Bowl, just a year after the Nittany Lions’ star defensive lineman, future Hall of Famer Dave Robinson, had broken the bowl’s color barrier; the Gators played with a Confederate battle flag patch on their helmets to show that despite Appomattox, the South had not really surrendered.

College football gave Johnny Reb a do-over. Any meeting between a team from the North and a team from below Mr. Mason’s and Mr. Dixon’s line was yet another battle in the never-ending War. When the University of Alabama unexpectedly beat the University of Washington in the 1926 Rose Bowl, a Georgia newspaper called it “the greatest victory for the South since the first Battle of Bull Run.” In 1920, when Southern institutions such as Georgia Tech and Kentucky’s Centre College (home of the Prayin’ Colonels) played “Yankee” teams, an Alabama journalist deemed it “the most serious invasion of the North since Lee was stopped at Gettysburg.” The great sportswriter (and grandson of a Confederate officer) Grantland Rice also saw Gettysburg in every matchup. When Southern California defeated the University of Tennessee in 1940, Rice rhapsodized on the Volunteers’ gallantry in defeat: “It was a magnificent charge in a lost cause. It was Pickett at Gettysburg.”

It needn’t be a northern school versus a southern one. Internecine war is the governing metaphor no matter who’s playing. College football is a patchwork of psychic fiefdoms beyond geography or even logic. A couple of hours before this year’s North Carolina–South Carolina game in Chapel Hill, a bro-on-bro donnybrook broke out between a couple dozen floppy-haired, khaki-shorted combatants—half in garnet polo shirts, half in sky-blue polo shirts—slapping, shoving, and occasionally punching each other in a dirt lot littered with fallen cans of Natty Light and cracked Solo cups. What was the issue? Whether barbecue sauce should be mustard or vinegar based? Who should be allowed to call themselves simply “Carolina”? Who knows? Situational hatred works like that. You don’t need a reason for violence: In college football, the violence is the point.