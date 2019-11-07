A Dream of Homeownership, Undermined

In 1971, Annie Jeminson had good reason to believe that the house she was buying in Detroit was nicer than her small, moldy apartment in public housing. It had been approved for mortgage insurance by the Federal Housing Authority, and her real estate broker had signed a list of its broken things, promising to fix them before she and her three kids moved in. But on moving day, her new home was uninhabitable. None of the promised repairs had been made, water was running down walls, rats lived in the basement, and there was no furnace. Jeminson then learned that her realtor had purchased the house two months before she bought it for less than half of what she paid and simply repainted the walls.

RACE FOR PROFIT: HOW BANKS AND THE REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY UNDERMINED BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor The University of North Carolina Press, 368 pp., $30.00

Jeminson told her story to reporters, who had been chronicling similar horrors for months. By then, the HUD Act, an ambitious partnership between the U.S. government and the real estate industry to open the housing market to low-income black families, had become a true disaster. Eventually, the FBI and Justice Department opened more than 4,000 investigations and imprisoned hundreds of local officials and lenders from Philadelphia to Detroit to Seattle. In the early 1970s, newspapers in cities across the country were filled with stories of realtors and banks preying upon families in desperate need of good homes.

But despite this extensive reporting, as well as the hundreds of arrests, a very different narrative of what transpired ultimately took hold. As the federal government accounted for the program, public officials vilified the homeowners as incompetent. “It is amazing what goes on,” George Romney, then the Secretary of Urban Housing and Development, which oversaw the partnership, told a congressional committee in the winter of 1972. “Some of these people that buy homes never go in to inspect the home.”

This story—of the failure of the system and of many powerful people to understand it—is the subject of historian Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor’s book Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership, which was long-listed for the National Book Award in September. It’s a devastating account of how the government and the real estate industry worked together and made many of the country’s most vulnerable residents’ lives worse. It also deserves to be read beyond as an inquiry into American mythology and the American Dream. People in power were so devoted to the idea of homeownership as a cornerstone to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that they could not, or would not, see the racism fueling the housing market. They preferred to forge new myths of inferior homebuyers than question their assumptions and beliefs, or failed programs. Which is why Race for Profit tells the stories of so many women like Annie Jeminson alongside its government history: to rewrite what and who we see.