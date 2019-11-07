A Dream of Homeownership, Undermined

But despite this extensive reporting, as well as the hundreds of arrests, a very different narrative of what transpired ultimately took hold. As the federal government accounted for the program, public officials vilified the homeowners as incompetent. “It is amazing what goes on,” George Romney, then the Secretary of Urban Housing and Development, which oversaw the partnership, told a congressional committee in the winter of 1972. “Some of these people that buy homes never go in to inspect the home.”

This story—of the failure of the system and of many powerful people to understand it—is the subject of historian Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor’s book Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership, which was long-listed for the National Book Award in September. It’s a devastating account of how the government and the real estate industry worked together and made many of the country’s most vulnerable residents’ lives worse. It also deserves to be read beyond as an inquiry into American mythology and the American Dream. People in power were so devoted to the idea of homeownership as a cornerstone to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that they could not, or would not, see the racism fueling the housing market. They preferred to forge new myths of inferior homebuyers than question their assumptions and beliefs, or failed programs. Which is why Race for Profit tells the stories of so many women like Annie Jeminson alongside its government history: to rewrite what and who we see.

The federal policy at the center of Taylor’s book is the 1968 Housing and Urban Development Act, which President Lyndon Johnson signed into law four months after he signed the Fair Housing Act. Both policies were part of Johnson’s Great Society programs, which aimed to eliminate poverty and racism in the U.S. When he signed the 1968 HUD Act, Johnson called it the “Magna Carta of Cities.” It promised the construction or rehabbing of 26 million units of housing in cities across the country, including 6 million units of low-income housing, all within ten years.