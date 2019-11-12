In Essays One, Lydia Davis Goes Big

The fictions collected in Almost No Memory, Samuel Johnson is Indignant, Varieties of Disturbance, and, most recently, Can’t and Won’t, are the Davis I suspect most readers know: epigrammatic confections, one-liners, bits of found text, dense little narratives like some space-age vision of astronaut food: a three-course meal in one easy-to-swallow capsule. The title story of Samuel Johnson reads in its entirety: “that Scotland has so few trees.” It’s a joke! But it’s also not: Lydia Davis can be funny, but the overall intent is serious.

Davis’s fiction can seem light by virtue of its brevity. There’s confusion, which she addresses in Essays One, about whether it’s poetry instead of prose. It somehow follows that when you read her at length—these essays run to more than 500 pages—you realize just how chewy and complicated she is.

There’s a loose organizing principle: reflections on other writers, followed by those on visual art, on the sacred, on her own work. It’s a pleasant surprise that Lydia Davis is so engaging on the subject of Lydia Davis. Few writers have anything useful to add to contextualize their art. Then again, few writers make the kind of work that really needs some explication. Davis, we learn, might turn an email into a story, or dig through Flaubert’s letters to turn anecdotes from his correspondence into tiny stories of her own, or create drama out of an interview by withholding the questions and offering only the answers. It’s refreshing to hear her explain herself.

Or, most of the time anyway. “To me, experimental implies that the writer had a plan to test some preconceived writing strategy and see if it would work; that what resulted might or might not prove anything, and might or might not be successful,” Davis writes. “Since I generally prefer to start a piece of writing without much of a plan, and not to be sure exactly what I’m doing, I do not consider the stories that result in any way experimental.” I suppose I buy this. Surely Davis is aware that interrogating the received idea of fiction—her project, I think—is an experiment.

But Davis knows her readers have questions, and she’s willing to entertain them. I was most engaged by five master classes the author delivered at New York University, in 2012-2013. My preference for these talks might betray my own bias as a writer of fiction. I not only read these, I re-read them. Anyone weighing going into debt for an MFA should know that they can instead buy this book.