Against Debt Hysteria

Much of the concern about the sustainability of high debt is animated by two dynamics. First, at higher levels of debt, borrowing money can become more expensive for governments—creditors can demand higher interest rates to cover the increased risk of their lending. Second, government overspending can put too much money into the economy, bringing about inflation. On both fronts, the United States is in good shape. Interest rates are currently historically low, as is our rate of inflation. It should be said, too, that when inflation does rise to unhealthy levels, policy measures can deflate the economy. Doing so could be economically costly, but would be much less damaging than, say, not taking on the existentially necessary project of addressing and adapting to climate change.

In recent years, the proponents of Modern Monetary Theory, which holds that countries like the United States that control their own currency can’t default on their debt, have been the loudest advocates for dramatically increasing debt spending. But even mainstream liberal voices in the economics world who have been critical of MMT, like The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, have spent years fighting the idea that our debt is a significant problem to be worked around. Earlier this year, former International Monetary Fund chief economist and MIT professor Olivier Blanchard gave a widely-discussed lecture at the American Economic Association arguing that, under certain conditions, high levels of public debt may be more sustainable than previously thought, as Krugman explained in a subsequent column:

Blanchard starts with the commonplace observation that interest rates on government debt are quite low, which in itself means that worries about debt are overblown. But he makes a more specific point: the average interest rate on debt is less than the economy’s growth rate (“r<g”). Moreover, this isn’t a temporary aberration: interest rates less than growth are actually the norm, broken only for a relatively short stretch in the 1980s. […]What matters for government solvency isn’t the absolute level of debt but its level relative to the tax base, which in turn basically corresponds to the size of the economy. And the dollar value of G.D.P. normally grows over time, due to both growth and inflation. Other things equal, this gradually melts the snowball: even if debt is rising in dollar terms, it will shrink as a percentage of G.D.P. if deficits aren’t too large. The classic example is what happened to U.S. debt from World War II. When and how did we pay it off? The answer is that we never did. Yet [...] despite rising dollar debt, by 1970 growth and inflation had reduced the debt to an easily handled share of G.D.P.

None of this amounts to an argument that the United States faces no fiscal constraints. Even proponents of MMT argue that the government cannot debt spend without worrying about eventual inflation. But there is a large body of evidence suggesting our government has room to borrow and spend more—without having to lean entirely on the kind of largely speculative or even imaginary pay-fors progressive campaigns regularly devise.

