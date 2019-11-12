How Europe Stumped Britain’s Conservatives

Over 50 years, every Conservative prime minister has been ruined one way or another by Europe. The referendum has left the British government and people not only polarized but paralyzed, reflecting on the dismal shortsightedness of our politicians, who quite failed to foresee these consequences. Like Thatcher’s, Cameron’s government was riven with internal conflicts over Europe. Like her, he left Downing Street in personal defeat and humiliation amid accusations of betrayal. Unlike her, he will never be remembered for any profound achievements, one way or another, for better or for worse.

In the first volume of his formidable and outstanding work, which has been 20 years in the making and now weighs in around 2,500 pages and well over a million words, Moore told the story of how a girl called Margaret Roberts came from the small town of Grantham in Lincolnshire, the daughter of a Methodist shopkeeper and lay preacher, to make her way to Oxford in the 1940s and up through the ranks of the Conservative Party in the 1950s. Mrs. Thatcher—as she is respectfully called throughout a book in which others are generally referred to by surname only—seized the leadership of her party in 1975, became the first party leader of modern times to win three consecutive general elections, and held office longer than any premier since the advent of universal suffrage. Whatever one’s view of her or her politics, it’s fair to say that she led one of the only two British governments since the war to have changed the political landscape, the other being Clement Attlee’s Labour government of 1945 to 1951, whose work she devoted herself to undoing.

And yet, while Moore’s second volume ended with Thatcher’s third election victory in 1987,* it ended also with a warning. A large part in this story is played by Charles Powell, a Foreign Office man who became her private secretary in 1983. That’s an official appointment, but Powell became much more, her consigliere and intimate, acting in a way that often went improperly well beyond his supposed duties, encouraging her in her feuds with colleagues, to the point that Butler threatened to resign unless Powell were removed. Powell congratulated her on her victory, but “all the same,” he told her, “I hope you will not put yourself through it again.” At some point soon, her “reputation and standing as a historic figure” would matter more than anything more she might do. “Your place in history will be rivalled in this century only by Churchill. That’s the time to contribute in some other area!” This clear intimation of her political mortality was seconded by Denis Thatcher, her husband, who urged her to leave at the latest in the spring of 1989, after ten years in office.