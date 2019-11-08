The Republican Plot Against the Popular Will

The underlying thrust of McCarthy’s tweet wasn’t about population density or electoral methods. It was about legitimacy. The only consistent message from conservatives since the Ukraine scandal broke is that the House’s impeachment inquiry amounts to a coup d’etat. This springs from an exceptionally dark line of reasoning. “The Republican embrace of ‘Real America’ talk has hardened from political rhetoric into ideological principle,” The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer noted earlier this week. “Those who are not Real Americans cannot legitimately wield power or criticize those who are, and therefore no effort to deprive those who are not Real Americans of power can be illegitimate.”

It’s no coincidence that this view comes from a place of electoral weakness, not of strength. Part of their woes can be attributed to Trump himself, who ranks as one of the most unpopular presidents in modern times. As noted above, he won the presidency despite receiving roughly three million fewer votes than his opponent. And it’s not just that a clear and consistent majority of Americans disapprove of his actions in office. A growing plurality of them think he should be impeached and removed from office over the Ukraine scandal—a level of deep public opposition that Richard Nixon only reached in his final month in office.

If Trump was the GOP’s only problem, things might be different. But part of the problem is that much of the conservative agenda doesn’t have popular support. The Republican tax-cut package, the signature piece of domestic legislation written when the GOP held both houses of Congress, is deeply unpopular. Conservatives’ hardline immigration stance runs counter to those held by many Americans, who largely want to welcome more, not fewer, immigrants into the country. A clear majority of Americans also support same-sex marriage and want Roe v. Wade to remain the law of the land. And despite a decade of campaigns against the Affordable Care Act, a majority of Americans widely favor a public option and narrowly favor Medicare-for-All.