The Gentle Pleasures of Terrace House

A document of domestic relationships that’s the human equivalent of Norwegian “Slow TV,” Terrace House is a perfect artifact of the streaming era. Created in Japan and broadcast with subtitles by Netflix around the world, it is local content gone global, like Australia’s avocado toast or K-Pop music videos. Its format has been echoed in China and South Korea, and its participants made famous by online fandoms that keep tabs on their Instagrams and gossip about them on subreddits. The Terrace House niche goes so deep that it can be hard to remember it’s a niche in the first place. Its unobtrusive formula doesn’t seem designed for such mass appeal. We didn’t know we wanted it until we had it.

“Good evening,” each episode’s introduction runs. “Terrace House is a show about six strangers living together, and we observe how they interact. All that we’ve prepared is a beautiful home and automobiles. There is no script at all.” In other words, the setup is much like old-school American reality shows—Big Brother or The Real World—that highlighted the relatively normal interactions of relatively normal people, who happened to be on television. In Terrace House, three boys and three girls cook dinners, congregate around a dining table, go to their part-time jobs, celebrate birthdays and holidays together, and try to date each other with varying degrees of success. Each season occupies a luxurious new house in a new location—Tokyo, Oahu, and the bucolic resort town Karuizawa—though there are only two bedrooms used in each, one for the boys and one for the girls. Since their ages range from late teens to early thirties, this layout might be awkward, but it generates plenty of dialogue.

What makes Terrace House refreshing is that the conflicts are so minimal and mundane by American television standards. There are no competitions or final roses; no one gets kicked off. Mostly, the residents try to help each other find love, interact with their roommate-crushes, and—a constant refrain—“work hard to achieve their goals,” which might include opening a café, launching a hat brand, or becoming a firefighter. Arman, from season one, barely does anything to become a firefighter, to the disappointment of his housemates. In season three, Tsubasa, who wants to be a star hockey player, sticks with her local team, even though they might be holding her back. The decision is bound to be painful, however she chooses. How many American shows, scripted or not, allow us to feel that kind of gentle disappointment, with the knowledge that the story won’t end, that life will continue off camera the next day?