The Gentle Pleasures of Terrace House

In Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84, the protagonist, Aomame, a martial arts instructor, is forced to live in a safe house. Tamaru, her bodyguard, suggests that she read Proust’s In Search of Lost Time: “This would be a good opportunity to read the whole thing.” “Have you read it?” Aomame asks. “No, I haven’t been in jail, or had to hide out for a long time,” Tamaru says. “Someone once said unless you have those kinds of opportunities, you can’t read the whole of Proust.”



I would give similar advice to the prospective viewer of the Japanese reality television show Terrace House, which has been available to stream in the United States since 2015. The fourth season, “Tokyo 2019–2020,” began recently and will run for the next year. If you’re going to watch it, it helps to be marooned: It’s not just that the seasons sprawl to as many as 49 episodes; it’s also that the show, like great French literature, requires total immersion in order to appreciate its intricacies. I started watching the second season, “Aloha State,” when I was incapacitated with the flu and alone in my apartment for five days straight. By the time I recovered, I had finished all 36 episodes and made headway on the first season, “Boys & Girls in the City.”

A document of domestic relationships that’s the human equivalent of Norwegian “Slow TV,” Terrace House is a perfect artifact of the streaming era. Created in Japan and broadcast with subtitles by Netflix around the world, it is local content gone global, like Australia’s avocado toast or K-Pop music videos. Its format has been echoed in China and South Korea, and its participants made famous by online fandoms that keep tabs on their Instagrams and gossip about them on subreddits. The Terrace House niche goes so deep that it can be hard to remember it’s a niche in the first place. Its unobtrusive formula doesn’t seem designed for such mass appeal. We didn’t know we wanted it until we had it.

“Good evening,” each episode’s introduction runs. “Terrace House is a show about six strangers living together, and we observe how they interact. All that we’ve prepared is a beautiful home and automobiles. There is no script at all.” In other words, the setup is much like old-school American reality shows—Big Brother or The Real World—that highlighted the relatively normal interactions of relatively normal people, who happened to be on television. In Terrace House, three boys and three girls cook dinners, congregate around a dining table, go to their part-time jobs, celebrate birthdays and holidays together, and try to date each other with varying degrees of success. Each season occupies a luxurious new house in a new location—Tokyo, Oahu, and the bucolic resort town Karuizawa—though there are only two bedrooms used in each, one for the boys and one for the girls. Since their ages range from late teens to early thirties, this layout might be awkward, but it generates plenty of dialogue.